Lmr Partners Llp Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Increased as Share Price Declined; Saratoga Research & Investment Management Lowered Its Accenture LTD New (ACN) Stake by $737,104

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 79.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 13,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 30,354 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.66 million, up from 16,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $46.43. About 8.93 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Accenture Ltd New (ACN) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 4,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 144,245 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.65M, down from 148,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Accenture Ltd New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $185.16. About 845,596 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CEO – FOR THE FIRST HALF OF FISCAL ’18, REVENUE FROM “THE NEW” WAS NEARLY $11 BLN, MORE THAN 55 PCT OF TOTAL REVENUE – CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – Accenture Is a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group Procurement Outsourcing Market Report for 2018; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q BOOKINGS $10.3B; 25/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference Today; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Appoints Vukani Mngxati Country Managing Director for South Africa; 14/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Magic Quadrant For SAP Application Services, Worldwide; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Opens Digital Ad-Buying Division, Further Encroaching on Agencies’ Turf; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx Al Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc Ad (RBGLY) by 70,462 shares to 1.86 million shares, valued at $29.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 595,853 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Notis reported 8,829 shares. 4,564 are owned by North Star Invest Mngmt Corp. Windward Cap Management Company Ca accumulated 159,357 shares or 3.67% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Communication Na reported 1.25M shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Lc holds 91,565 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Ltd reported 1,790 shares. 67,807 were accumulated by Kings Point Mngmt. Carroll Financial Assocs Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1,545 shares. Alphamark Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Allstate Corp has invested 0.21% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Massachusetts-based Eastern Retail Bank has invested 0.02% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund owns 13,302 shares. Fil Ltd invested in 0% or 178 shares. Conning has 11,970 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 201,600 shares.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $2.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rent (NASDAQ:RCII) by 23,982 shares to 1.76 million shares, valued at $46.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 80,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,864 shares, and cut its stake in Vici Properties Inc.

