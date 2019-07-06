Lmr Partners Llp Maintains Position in Heico (HEI.A); As Hcp (HCP) Stock Rose, Holder Rafferty Asset Management Has Boosted Stake

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Heico Corp (HEI.A) by 253.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 29,642 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 41,315 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, up from 11,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Heico Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $105.93. About 89,048 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 42.87% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.44% the S&P500.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 19.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 17,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,647 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, up from 92,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $32.68. About 1.63 million shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 31.11% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO $0.47 PER SHARE; 05/03/2018 – HCP to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 20/04/2018 – DJ HCP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCP); 02/05/2018 – HCP Inc Board Adopts Mandatory Retirement Age for Directors; 15/03/2018 – HCP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $112 MLN; 05/03/2018 – HCP & ATRIA SR LIVING REPORT PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 2; 05/03/2018 – HCP INC – TRANSITIONS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH 2018 AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2018; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $0.48 PER SHARE; 16/03/2018 – HCP Inc. CEO Thomas M. Herzog 2017 Total Compensation $7.3M; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES BRIAN CARTWRIGHT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $6.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hope Bancorp Inc by 280,661 shares to 12,481 shares, valued at $163,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW) by 81,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,248 shares, and cut its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

More notable recent HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “HCP Announces Tender Offers for Outstanding Notes – PRNewswire” on June 20, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “New Senior Investment Group (SNR) Names Justin Hutchens to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on June 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “HCP to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call/Webcast – PRNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Do You Buy HCP And Its 5.3%-Yielding Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” published on January 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HCP prices senior unsecured notes due 2026 and due 2029 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

