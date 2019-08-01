Lmr Partners Llp Lowered Its Nike (NKE) Stake by $713,580; Cummins (CMI) Holder S&T Bank Cut Its Stake as Stock Price Declined

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 61.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp sold 8,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 5,352 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 13,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $86.03. About 5.25M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 08/05/2018 – Four More Nike Executives Exit Amid Probe; 22/03/2018 – Nike Grows Revenue Through Direct Channels — Earnings Review; 22/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS CURRENTLY EXPECT FISCAL YEAR ’19 REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH IN THE MID TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader Invertex; 19/04/2018 – Fourth Executive Out At Nike As VP Of Footwear Leaves-Portland Business Journal — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Declares $0.20 Qtrly Div; 22/03/2018 – Nike Earnings: I Have Good News & Bad News — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN CASHES OUT OF NIKE INVESTMENT WITH ROUGHLY $100 MILLION PROFIT; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Inventories Were $5.4 Billion at Feb. 28; 01/05/2018 – Dollar Shave Club Deepens Its Executive Bench With C-Suite Hires From Target And Nike

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 3,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 51,955 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20 million, down from 55,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $164. About 1.86M shares traded or 54.52% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $12.30 million activity.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 30.29 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iff (NYSE:IFF) by 3,503 shares to 11,673 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacific Biosciences Of Califor (NASDAQ:PACB) by 155,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.98 million shares, and has risen its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverpark Advsrs holds 1.41% or 38,473 shares. Indiana-based Lynch And In has invested 0.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 14,432 are held by Colony Grp Ltd Liability Corp. Nomura Hldg reported 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Kentucky Retirement System has 55,034 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. 3,711 are owned by Round Table Svcs Ltd Liability Company. 13,041 were reported by Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Lc. Voya Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 561,882 shares. Fiduciary Tru invested in 0.48% or 213,365 shares. Park Natl Corporation Oh has 323,695 shares. Evergreen Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0.78% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 92,457 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.38% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Gamco Et Al stated it has 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Co Tn holds 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 781 shares. Franklin Resources holds 0.45% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 10.00 million shares.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 13,447 shares to 273,012 shares, valued at $13.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Axle & Mfg Holdings (NYSE:AXL) by 122,453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 607,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $94,399 activity. Embree Tracy A had sold 206 shares worth $30,900.

