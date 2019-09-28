Lmr Partners Llp Lifted Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Holding By $563,499; Shorts at Arcbest (ARCB) Lowered By 14.04%

Lmr Partners Llp increased Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) stake by 145.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lmr Partners Llp acquired 3,683 shares as Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)’s stock declined 12.62%. The Lmr Partners Llp holds 6,210 shares with $955,000 value, up from 2,527 last quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources Co now has $21.11B valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $126.32. About 1.08 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK EVENT; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION

Arcbest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) had a decrease of 14.04% in short interest. ARCB’s SI was 2.33M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 14.04% from 2.71M shares previously. With 264,400 avg volume, 9 days are for Arcbest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB)’s short sellers to cover ARCB’s short positions. The SI to Arcbest Corporation’s float is 9.39%. The stock decreased 3.88% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $30.73. About 186,286 shares traded. ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) has declined 33.19% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCB News: 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 10/05/2018 – ArcBest 1Q EPS 37c; 12/03/2018 – ArcBest Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 12/03/2018 – ArcBest Announces Membership in Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 10/05/2018 – ArcBest 1Q Rev $700M; 14/05/2018 – ArcBest Among Transport Topics’ Top Freight Brokerage Firms of 2018; 24/04/2018 – Hillcrest Asset Buys New 1% Position in ArcBest; 10/05/2018 – ArcBest 1Q Adj EPS 29c; 22/05/2018 – ARCB: Explosion at ABF Freight in Parma leaves 1 injured

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity. 500 shares were bought by THOMPSON J KENNETH, worth $60,505.

Lmr Partners Llp decreased Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) stake by 54,462 shares to 21,037 valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Sk Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) stake by 167,981 shares and now owns 186,275 shares. General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Pioneer Natural Resources has $19100 highest and $17300 lowest target. $182’s average target is 44.08% above currents $126.32 stock price. Pioneer Natural Resources had 13 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, August 12 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, September 20 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, September 23 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PXD in report on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 22 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. Imperial Capital maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $18500 target in Wednesday, May 8 report. As per Wednesday, August 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Assets Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.91% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). York Capital Management Glob Advsr Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 171,050 shares. Birchview Cap Lp has 0.36% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 3,800 shares. Abrams Bison Limited Liability owns 507,000 shares for 8.09% of their portfolio. Hightower Lc stated it has 0.09% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Bessemer Securities Ltd owns 2,985 shares. Next Inc owns 585 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Virtu Finance Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 4,785 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation, a Australia-based fund reported 15,803 shares. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas Incorporated stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Vanguard Inc has invested 0.08% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Pacific Global Invest Management holds 0.09% or 2,625 shares. Massachusetts Svcs Ma reported 0.18% stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 256 shares. 92,312 are held by Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Rech.

Among 3 analysts covering ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. ArcBest has $37 highest and $26 lowest target. $30’s average target is -2.38% below currents $30.73 stock price. ArcBest had 7 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, May 6. The stock of ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Buckingham Research. As per Thursday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained the shares of ARCB in report on Thursday, April 11 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) earned “Sell” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, June 25.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $784.24 million. The companyÂ’s Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services. It has a 9.6 P/E ratio. This segment also offers motor carrier freight transportation services to clients in Mexico through arrangements with trucking companies.