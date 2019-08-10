Lmr Partners Llp Lifted Holding in Nucor (NUE); Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Stake in Chevron New (CVX) Decreased as Shares Rose

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 92.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc sold 54,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 4,211 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $519,000, down from 58,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $122.42. About 4.72M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 26/04/2018 – The Next Steps for Chevron’s Drilling Technology (Video); 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $129 FROM $123; 09/03/2018 – Chevron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- CONDITIONS OF AGREEMENT WILL APPLY FOR 5 YEARS; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 05/04/2018 – KEMIRA KEMIRA SIGNS MULTIYEAR POLYMER SUPPLY PACT W/ CHEVRON; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 21/05/2018 – BusinessDay (ZA): Glencore looks set to beat Sinopec to buy Chevron’s SA assets in $1bn deal; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 11:32 AM

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 125.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 7,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 13,904 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 6,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $51.06. About 1.46 million shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: TARIFF EXEMPTION EXTENSION EXTENDS CLIENT UNCERTAINTY; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SAYS EXTENSION PROBABLY WILL SPUR STEEL IMPORT SURGE; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: RETROACTIVE TARIFFS, QUOTAS WILL CREATE MORE CONFUSION; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CEO JOHN FERRIOLA COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q EPS $1.10; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR: EXPECT MAY 1 TO BE FIRM DATE TO DETERMINE 232 EXEMPTIONS; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Total Tons Shipped to Outside Customers Up 6%; 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel is strong, says Nucor CEO John Ferriola, but the problem is that demand has been “stolen by illegally traded imports.”; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Expect Positive Pricing Momentum to Continue Into 2Q

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt, Netherlands-based fund reported 20,301 shares. First Midwest National Bank Trust Division holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 29,705 shares. Karpus Management Inc has 0.01% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 4,168 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 121,507 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc has invested 0.03% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). 227,450 were reported by Guggenheim Cap Ltd. Cetera Advisor Ltd has 0.02% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 12,132 shares. Bragg Fincl Advsr Incorporated reported 8,743 shares. 4,369 are held by Tdam Usa Incorporated. Sfe Investment Counsel holds 0.38% or 14,547 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Leavell Inv Mgmt Inc reported 0.06% stake. 290,329 are owned by Chevy Chase Tru Holdings. Hilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE).

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 18,278 shares to 15,193 shares, valued at $411,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 48,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,307 shares, and cut its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.