Lmr Partners Llp Lifted Eqt (EQT) Position By $469,980; CSP (CSPI)’s Sentiment Is 0.2

CSP Inc (CSPI) investors sentiment is 0.2 in Q2 2019. It’s the same as in 2019Q1. The ratio is without change, as only 1 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 5 sold and reduced positions in CSP Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 959,528 shares, down from 968,750 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding CSP Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 1 New Position: 0.

Lmr Partners Llp increased Eqt Corp (EQT) stake by 268.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lmr Partners Llp acquired 31,332 shares as Eqt Corp (EQT)’s stock declined 24.75%. The Lmr Partners Llp holds 43,003 shares with $680,000 value, up from 11,671 last quarter. Eqt Corp now has $2.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.46. About 8.40M shares traded or 40.88% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 15/03/2018 – EQT Announces Interim Leadership Change; 30/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT to sell global industrial automation company Piab; 13/03/2018 – EQT PARTNERS IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF POLAND’S HTL-STREFA; 24/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT to sell E.I.S. Aircraft Groups aviation operations business to QinetiQ; 23/05/2018 – EQT VIII BUYS FACILE.IT; 02/05/2018 – EQT AB: EQT combines Candidator and DGC IT Services creates new managed IT services provider; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQGP HAS ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH EQT TO ACQUIRE ITS OWNERSHIP OF RMP IDRS FOR 36.3 MLN EQGP COMMON UNITS; 13/03/2018 – EQT PARTNERS IS SAID TO HAVE HIRED JPMORGAN FOR HTL-STREFA SALE; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM – EQM ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH EQT TO ACQUIRE ITS OLYMPUS GATHERING SYSTEM, ITS 75% INTEREST IN STRIKE FORCE GATHERING SYSTEM; 30/04/2018 – EQT Sells Piab For SEK6.95B

CSP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information technology integration solutions and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense clients in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $55.83 million. The companyÂ’s High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, broadcast video, and media markets, as well as ARC Series adapters for automated trading and network monitoring. It has a 3.36 P/E ratio. The Company’s Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software value added reseller services to various clients in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

The stock increased 3.70% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $13.44. About 4,589 shares traded or 199.15% up from the average. CSP Inc. (CSPI) has risen 30.47% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CSPI News: 20/03/2018 – Dubai Breaks Ground on World’s Biggest CSP Project; 10/05/2018 – ContourGlobal PLC Completion of Acquisition of Spanish CSP; 09/05/2018 – CSP 2Q Loss/Shr 16c; 20/03/2018 – Dubai Breaks Ground on World’s Biggest CSP Project; 15/03/2018 – CSP Is Expected to Own Approximately 55% of the Combined Company and Startek 45%; 25/04/2018 – The Impact of the IoT Boom on CSP Operations 2018-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Global CSP LED Lighting Module Market – Increasing Interest in Human-centric Lighting to Boost Growthl Technavio; 23/03/2018 – CSP Alpha Holdings Parent Pte Ltd, Affiliates Report Stake In StarTek; 23/05/2018 – CSPi Expands Partner Network With Addition of Netanium; 12/04/2018 – CSPi ARIA Software Defined Security Platform Wins 2018 Fortress Cyber Security Award

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CSP Inc. for 51,100 shares. Blackrock Inc. owns 11,304 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in the company for 216,453 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 301,338 shares.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $493,827 activity. Rice Daniel J. IV had bought 1,025 shares worth $21,259 on Monday, April 1. Another trade for 1,205 shares valued at $24,992 was bought by Cary A. Bray Jr.. 12,660 shares were bought by McNally Robert Joseph, worth $263,328. $22,503 worth of stock was bought by MacCleary Gerald F. on Monday, April 1. On Friday, March 29 Centofanti Erin R. bought $161,745 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) or 7,765 shares.

Lmr Partners Llp decreased Technipfmc Plc stake by 14,926 shares to 20,180 valued at $521,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) stake by 3,166 shares and now owns 9,535 shares. General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold EQT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 235.60 million shares or 3.08% more from 228.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated holds 41,052 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares accumulated 0% or 153 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Company Ltd invested in 12,800 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 24.24M shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 8,524 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 609,770 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 15,024 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsrs owns 0% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 350 shares. Raymond James And Associates has invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Quantbot Tech Lp holds 0.05% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) or 29,986 shares. Gargoyle Inv Advisor reported 55,535 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Lpl Fin Ltd holds 32,842 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Profund Ltd Liability invested in 24,567 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Whittier has invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Century Cos holds 5.78 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering EQT (NYSE:EQT), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. EQT has $27 highest and $4.5000 lowest target. $19.13’s average target is 66.93% above currents $11.46 stock price. EQT had 8 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, September 20, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.