Lmr Partners Llp Increases Stake in Iff (IFF); Mkp Capital Management Cut Stake in Rent A Ctr New (Put) (RCII) by $3.53 Million as Stock Value Rose

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Iff (IFF) by 42.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 3,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,673 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 8,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Iff for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $145.12. About 806,613 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 7.36% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES IFF’S RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE ON DEAL AN; 07/05/2018 – IFF M&A CALL CONCLUDES; 02/05/2018 – IFF Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS M&A CALL BEGINS; 23/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc (IFF), And Others; 07/05/2018 – IFF SEES DEAL AS DOUBLE-DIGIT CASH EPS ACCRETIVE IN 2ND YEAR; 10/04/2018 – Variety: IFF Panama: Guatemala’s Jayro Bustamante Prepares `La Llorona’; 07/05/2018 – IFF to Combine with Frutarom to Create a Global Leader in Taste, Scent and Nutrition; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Combined Company to Have Around $5.3 Billion of Revenue in 2018; 15/05/2018 – IFF NEEDS TO EDUCATE U.S. INVESTORS ABOUT FRUTAROM: IFF CEO

Mkp Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) (RCII) by 84.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mkp Capital Management Llc sold 176,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,600 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 208,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mkp Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.43. About 953,946 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Rent-A-Center To ‘CCC+’; Outlook Negative; 25/05/2018 – Rent-A-Center Shareholder Engaged Capital Enters Letter Agreement With Company; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SEES CHARGES ABOUT $3M IN 1Q; 25/05/2018 – RCII BOARD CONFIRMED ENGAGED’S BOARD NOMINEE QUALIFICATIONS; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Provides 1Q 2018 Business Updates; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Buyout Expected In Next Month or Two; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SAYS IT SENT LETTER TO RENT-A-CENTER; 25/05/2018 – CORRECT: RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES MCFATE TO BOARD

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 7,830 shares to 14,331 shares, valued at $796,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Posco (NYSE:PKX) by 213,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,978 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Mkp Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.99 billion and $112.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Put) by 95,300 shares to 97,500 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.28M for 12.25 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.

