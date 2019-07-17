Lmr Partners Llp Increased Its T (TMUS) Stake; Agf Investments America Has Trimmed Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Holding By $395,314

Lmr Partners Llp increased T (TMUS) stake by 338.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lmr Partners Llp acquired 12,292 shares as T (TMUS)’s stock rose 8.05%. The Lmr Partners Llp holds 15,920 shares with $1.10 million value, up from 3,628 last quarter. T now has $67.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $79.12. About 2.02M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 26/04/2018 – SPRINT, T-MOBILE AIM TO CLINCH MERGER BY NEXT WEEK: CNBC/RTRS; 04/05/2018 – The Houston Outlaws Sign T-Mobile as Official Sponsor for Overwatch League Esports Team; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile hired lobbying firm linked to former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski; 21/05/2018 – Founder and Former CEO of Boost Mobile USA Raises Concerns that Prepaid Customers are Being Forgotten in Sprint/T-Mobile Merger; 27/04/2018 – An on-again, off-again merger between U.S. mobile carriers T-Mobile and Sprint is on again and could be sealed in days; 29/05/2018 – Founder and Former CEO of Boost Mobile USA Rolls Out ALL4PRICE.COM Website to Educate Consumers About Some of the Issues With the Proposed Sprint/T-Mobile Merger; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts T-Mobile US Inc. Rtgs On Watch Neg On Merger Agrmnt; 27/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING:Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 27/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: T-Mobile and Sprint are finalizing merger terms; 19/04/2018 – T-Mobile Named by NGLCC and NBIC as a Best-of-the-Best Company for Diversity & Inclusion

Agf Investments America Inc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) stake by 6.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Agf Investments America Inc sold 3,914 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Agf Investments America Inc holds 52,943 shares with $5.36M value, down from 56,857 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co. now has $369.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $114. About 9.85 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/05/2018 – AirMedia Announces Receipt of Deficiency Letter from NASDAQ; 14/05/2018 – Cinemark Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Russia’s Rusal to be ejected from CEMBI emerging debt indexes-JPMorgan; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES CONCLUDES PRESENTATION AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 04/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global April Services PMI: Summary; 11/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Gartside Says the Market Should Be Pricing-In an August BOE Rate Hike (Video); 16/03/2018 – Brazil merges pulp giants with state development bank’s blessing; 10/05/2018 – Charter to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Commercial Banking Rev $2.17B

Agf Investments America Inc increased First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) stake by 17,503 shares to 52,972 valued at $2.80M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) stake by 3,606 shares and now owns 76,225 shares. Chubb Ltd. was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability has 2.11% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). North Star Asset Management holds 14,763 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Co accumulated 3.00 million shares or 1.01% of the stock. Horseman Capital Management Ltd owns 23,700 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Boyar Asset Mngmt has 5.03% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Perkins Coie holds 0.14% or 2,873 shares in its portfolio. Amica Retiree Medical Tru holds 28,350 shares or 2.52% of its portfolio. Affinity Limited Liability Company reported 3.45% stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Management holds 649,457 shares. Hartford Fincl Management Inc owns 76,292 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.12% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 718,450 shares. Covington Mgmt stated it has 1.25% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Evercore Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 132,341 shares. Mcmillion Capital holds 2.47% or 44,976 shares in its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.82% or 10,224 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. $2.00M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Tuesday, April 16. On Tuesday, January 29 Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 13,341 shares. Scher Peter sold $1.96M worth of stock. The insider Friedman Stacey sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310. 11,659 shares were sold by Petno Douglas B, worth $1.22 million. 5,000 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Big Option Trade In JPMorgan Ahead Of Tuesday’s Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “JP Morgan analyst who’s nailed the market sees ‘once in a decade opportunity’ in these stocks – CNBC” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $116 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 27. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, April 15. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 14. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, April 15 report.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “AGs suing to block Sprint/T-Mobile merger seek trial date extension – Kansas City Business Journal” on July 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: AT&T vs. T-Mobile – The Motley Fool” published on July 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Streaming Already Looks Like a Problem for AT&T Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “T-Mobile and Sprint Might Clear Major Merger Hurdle, Still Face Another – Motley Fool” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Sprint’s Boost Mobile makes layoffs to marketing team – Kansas City Business Journal” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering T-Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. T-Mobile US had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Friday, March 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by HSBC on Friday, March 8.