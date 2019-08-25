Lmr Partners Llp Holds Position in Medtronic Plc (MDT); Rare Infrastructure LTD Position in Edison Intl (EIX) Raised as Stock Rose

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 926.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 65,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 72,700 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62M, up from 7,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $106.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 4.72% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 07/05/2018 – Mike Weinstein to Join Medtronic as Senior Vice President of Strategy; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1466 – VA25018AP76427886; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES MEDTRONIC’S RATING OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGAT; 23/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–CareLink Monitoring Service for Medtronic Cardiac Implanted Devices – NA; 15/04/2018 – Arlene Marom: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets With CE Mark Approval; 16/03/2018 – Medtronic Heart-Device Recall Expanded Due to Production Flaw; 30/04/2018 – New Study Finds Powered Stapler Use Is Associated With Reduced Rates Of Bleeding Complications In Thoracic Surgery For Lung Can; 23/05/2018 – New Medtronic Data Show Significant Blood Pressure Lowering Effect of Renal Denervation in Patients Taking Anti-Hypertensive Medication

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 24,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.75M, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $72.11. About 1.82M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 01/05/2018 – EDISON CEO PEDRO PIZARRO COMMENTS ON CALL; 28/05/2018 – InMed Pharmaceuticals Conference Set By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – S CA Edison – 03/07/2018 11:37 AM; 23/05/2018 – PPHE Hotel Group Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Edison for May. 31; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – So CA Edison – 04/18/2018 05:46 PM; 14/05/2018 – International Stem Cell Corporation is Valued at $34 Million Market Value by Edison Investment Research; 10/04/2018 – EDISON: MAY BE HARD TO RAISE CAPITAL IF CAN’T RECOVER FIRE COST; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern California Edison – 03/07/2018 03:40 AM; 09/04/2018 – WA State Auditor: Burlington-Edison School District No 100 4/9/2018 – 4/9/2018; 22/03/2018 – Phillips Edison Announces Top Leasing Producer and Property Manager of the Year for 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Blume Cap Mgmt Inc has 600 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated reported 0.07% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). D E Shaw & Co reported 2.05M shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Fil Ltd has 2.45 million shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Everence Cap Mgmt Inc reported 8,487 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 6,067 shares. Moreover, Lmr Prtnrs Llp has 0.03% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 8,440 shares. Rampart Investment Limited Liability holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 25,023 shares. Moreover, Synovus Finance has 0% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Calamos Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Amica Mutual Ins holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 15,883 shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.06% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 43,457 shares.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 8,523 shares to 14,764 shares, valued at $543,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) by 1.70M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Griffin Asset Mngmt has 42,947 shares. Hardman Johnston Global Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 1.16% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Hartline holds 0.54% or 22,853 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Corporation reported 29,575 shares. Willingdon Wealth invested in 386 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nippon Life Invsts Americas invested in 0.53% or 72,790 shares. Chesley Taft Associates Lc has 10,029 shares. 10,809 were accumulated by Caxton Associate L P. Citigroup holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 1.90M shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 4,549 shares. Semper Augustus Investments Gru Ltd has invested 0.28% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Exane Derivatives reported 0% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Jarislowsky Fraser accumulated 347,534 shares. 5,240 are held by Strategic Ltd. Charter stated it has 0.08% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 8,184 shares to 5,634 shares, valued at $376,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 60,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,754 shares, and cut its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG).