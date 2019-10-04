Lmr Partners Llp Holding In Wex (WEX) Was Has Lifted; Coca Cola Co (KO) Shareholder Levin Capital Strategies LP Lowered Its Holding

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 15.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 63,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 355,323 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.09M, down from 418,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $54.35. About 3.57 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 16% Headwind From Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Items in 2Q; 02/04/2018 – CyprusStockwatch: Coca-Cola Rethinks PR Agency Roster; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA HBC ROMANIA NAMES JOVAN RADOSAVLJEVIC GENERAL MANAGER; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola ends 125 teetotal years with a Japanese alcopop; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Announces Completion of Notes Offering and Closing of Credit Facility; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Organic Revenue Rose 5%; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway bought its stake in Coca-Cola in 1988 for $1.3 billion. At the end of 2017, the investment was worth $18.4 billion, a staggering gain of over 1300%. #AllThingsBuffett; 06/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Worker at canning factory supplying Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Monster energy drinks is marched off premises after; 20/03/2018 – AtlBizChron: Coca-Cola is not buying the results of a study that found “microplastic” in Dasani bottled water sourced in; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 2,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 14,655 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05M, up from 12,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $198.46. About 124,130 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 04/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $186; 05/04/2018 – WEX Names Anant Patel as New European Managing Director; 04/05/2018 – lnfinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 01/05/2018 – WEX Health Survey Finds Many Americans Need Help Making Better Health Benefits Choices; 24/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Announces ClearView Snap–Its Latest Data Platform–at NAFA Institute & Expo 2018; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees FY Adj EPS $7.75-Adj EPS $8.15; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Provide More Details Related to Operating Costs; 23/04/2018 – WEX Health to Host 11th Annual Go-To Industry Event; 14/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.81

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.26 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,224 shares to 32,109 shares, valued at $6.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI) by 80,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 810,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Tejon Ranch Co (NYSE:TRC).

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $2.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) by 27,753 shares to 12,932 shares, valued at $230,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.