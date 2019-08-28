Lmr Partners Llp Holding in United Microelectronics (UMC) Boosted by $1.53 Million as Shares Rose; Kkr & Co (KKR) Shares Rose While Walnut Private Equity Partners Has Cut Its Stake by $879,405

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 1.53 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 17.82 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.68 million, up from 16.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in United Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.84B market cap company. It closed at $2.04 lastly. It is down 20.73% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UMC News: 09/03/2018 – UMC Reports Sales for February 2018; 26/04/2018 – United Microelectronics Corp. 1Q Net Profit NT$3.40B Vs NT$2.29B; 09/05/2018 – United Microelectronics Corp. Apr Rev NT$12.41B; 30/04/2018 – SST and UMC Announce Qualification of Embedded SuperFlash® Technology on 40 nm CMOS Process; 11/05/2018 – UMC Electronics FY Net Y1.52B Vs Net Y1.31B; 09/05/2018 – UMC Reports Sales for April 2018; 25/04/2018 – UMC 1Q NET INCOME NT$3.4B, EST. NT$701.6M; 16/05/2018 – MOLECULIN TO BEGIN CLINICAL TRIALS AT UMC SOUTHWEST CANCER CENTER; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW UMC.N SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 2.7 PCT Y/Y; 25/04/2018 – UMC 1Q GROSS MARGIN +12.4%, EST. +13.3%

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (KKR) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc sold 38,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40M, down from 438,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Kkr & Co Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $25.62. About 1.48 million shares traded. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has declined 2.05% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical KKR News: 13/03/2018 – American Tower, KKR Are Said to Be Bidders for Altice’s Towers; 03/05/2018 – KKR to Ditch Partnership Structure and Become Corporation; 30/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: BMC Software Rtgs Unchanged By KKR Buy Plan; 15/05/2018 – Rising Nation State Cyber Attacks from…Lebanon and the Netherlands? Optiv Security Cyber-Intelligence Report Reveals State of the Cyber-Threat Landscape; 04/04/2018 – Gibson Brands: Talks Concluded as Hldrs and KKR Credit ‘Significantly Divergent’ in Views; 23/05/2018 – Gibson Guitar Rescue Plan Stymied by GSO, KKR Standoff on Loan; 17/05/2018 – RALPH ROSENBERG, HEAD OF REAL ESTATE FOR KKR, SPEAKS ON BTV; 19/04/2018 – FTC: 20181025: KKR 2006 Fund (Overseas), Limited Partnership; Wengen Alberta, Limited Partnership; 04/04/2018 – CHERWELL SOFTWARE SAYS LATEST INVESTMENT OF $172 MLN WILL BE IN ADDITION TO KKR’S INITIAL $50 MLN INVESTMENT MADE IN CHERWELL IN FEB 2017; 27/05/2018 – KKR IN TALKS TO BUY WESFARMERS PUBS & LIQUOR OPS: AUSTRALIAN

More notable recent United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" on June 19, 2019

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12,796 shares to 14,270 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,352 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, down 28.33% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.6 per share. KKR’s profit will be $362.38M for 14.90 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by KKR & Co. Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.26% EPS growth.