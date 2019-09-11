Lmr Partners Llp Holding in Medtronic Plc (MDT) Lifted as Share Price Rose; Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Shareholder Mason Hill Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $7.38 Million as Stock Rose

Mason Hill Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Hill Advisors Llc sold 2.46M shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% . The institutional investor held 783,924 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 3.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Hill Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $619.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.50% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $3.45. About 4.46 million shares traded or 46.91% up from the average. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL CONTROLS SPILL OF CRUDE OIL, MUD-GAS AT LA FORTUNA,; 28/04/2018 – Soccer-Fortuna Duesseldorf promoted to Bundesliga with last-gasp goal; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 09/03/2018 FORTBET SAYS IT OWNS 95.84% IN FORTUNA AS OF MARCH 9; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR HAD DISCUSSIONS W/ POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – Ophir says continues financing search for Fortuna project; 02/04/2018 – Fortuna Files Form 40-F, Annual Report; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY REVENUE AT EUR 212.4 MLN (NOT ZLOTYS), UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO (CORRECTS CURRENCY, ADDS ‘PRELIM’); 09/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Mines 1Q EPS 9c

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 926.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 65,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 72,700 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62M, up from 7,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $108.59. About 3.50M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CYROABLATION SYSTEM IS NOT APPROVED FOR TREATING PERSISTENT AF IN UNITED STATES; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCES U.S. LAUNCH OF OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES, A RESORBABLE EMBOLIC PLATFORM DESIGNED FOR EMBOLIZATION OF HYPERVASCULAR TUMORS; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA -MEDTRONIC HAS EXTENDED U.S., CANADIAN AND EUROPEAN CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ARCA FOR ADDITIONAL YEAR TO APRIL 2019; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Led J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Team in Equity Research; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – RESULTS PRESENTED AT EUROPEAN HEART RHYTHM ASSOCIATION SCIENTIFIC SESSIONS 2018 IN BARCELONA; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic: Guardian Connect System Will Be Available in First Quarter of Company’s Fiscal Year 2019 (May-July 2018); 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q REV. $8.14B, EST. $7.98B; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – CE MARK & EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF VISUALASE MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook to Stable From Negative

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.65, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold FSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 60.66 million shares or 10.52% less from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advisors Ltd Co owns 74,475 shares. 3.20 million are held by Morgan Stanley. Moreover, Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd has 0% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Eqis Mgmt holds 0.01% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) or 39,779 shares. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 54,194 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Highstreet Asset Management has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Toronto Dominion State Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 101,574 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada stated it has 18,758 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1.07M are owned by Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation. Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 98,163 shares. Mason Hill Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 3.09% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.01% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Citadel Ltd Co has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Van Eck Associates reported 0.33% stake. Guggenheim Ltd Co reported 440,580 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Limited Com reported 598,824 shares stake. Moreover, Pittenger Anderson Inc has 0.2% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 28,760 shares. Cohen Steers Inc owns 0% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 3,337 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Legal General Public Limited Co holds 8.97 million shares. 21,806 are owned by Nbt Fincl Bank N A. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.1% or 112,270 shares. Auxier Asset invested in 2.82% or 150,873 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Corp has 2,359 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cadence Bancorp Na has 0.16% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Amica Mutual owns 64,071 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0.6% or 1.45M shares in its portfolio. 11,058 are owned by Tiedemann Advsrs Llc. 119,553 were accumulated by Riverbridge Partners Ltd Com. Arizona State Retirement reported 0.33% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lg Display Co Ltd (NYSE:LPL) by 1.55M shares to 453,021 shares, valued at $3.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp by 7,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,283 shares, and cut its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).