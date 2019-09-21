Lmr Partners Llp Holding in Ford Motor Co (F) Has Cut as Market Valuation Declined; As Accenture Plc (ACN) Valuation Rose, Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Trimmed Its Position by $703,248

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp sold 134,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 27,465 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $281,000, down from 161,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.17. About 37.16 million shares traded or 0.70% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 09/05/2018 – FORD SEES SUPER DUTY PRODUCTION TO CONTINUE AT OHIO PLANT; 17/04/2018 – FORD SAYS ENCOURAGED BY CHINA ANNOUNCEMENT ON AUTO VENTURES; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Ford will resume production of popular F-series pickup truck on May 18 -Reuters, citing; 01/05/2018 – FORD MONTHLY SALES CALL HAS ENDED; 16/05/2018 – FORD RESUMING PRODUCTION AT DEARBORN TRUCK PLANT ON FRIDAY; 06/04/2018 – Ford wins approval for German banking licence; 15/03/2018 – Ford, Once a Leader and Now a Laggard in the S.U.V. Race, Aims to Catch Up; 10/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR AUTONOMIC REALIGNS EXEC TEAM TO POSITION FOR GROWTH; 10/04/2018 – FORD SEES HEADWINDS ON ALUMINUM COST FROM PROPOSED TRUMP TARIFF; 25/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO SAYS EXPECTS TO IMPROVE ITS CAPITAL EFFICIENCY

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 3,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 128,527 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.75 million, down from 132,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $193.09. About 2.42 million shares traded or 29.28% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration; 21/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Tomorrow, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE TO BUY MXM, A CONTENT-POWERED DIGITAL MARKETING; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CEO – FOR THE FIRST HALF OF FISCAL ’18, REVENUE FROM “THE NEW” WAS NEARLY $11 BLN, MORE THAN 55 PCT OF TOTAL REVENUE – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to Al to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report; 08/05/2018 – Accenture at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 30/04/2018 – Accenture: Terms of Certus Deal Were Not Disclosed; 08/05/2018 – Julie Sweet Says Accenture’s Strategy Is to ‘Double-Down’ on Diversity (Video); 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital Capabilities; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – MADE MINORITY INVESTMENT IN UPSKILL, A PROVIDER OF ENTERPRISE SOFTWARE FOR AUGMENTED REALITY DEVICES IN INDUSTRIAL SETTINGS

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.23 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Counselors Incorporated invested 0.03% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Zacks Inv Mngmt owns 76,035 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.2% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 9,476 shares. Susquehanna Llp owns 0% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 61,145 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited owns 0.17% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 419,023 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can stated it has 775,234 shares. North Star Mgmt stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 89 shares. Pggm Investments invested in 527,909 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Roundview Cap stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Janney Montgomery Scott Llc owns 58,269 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Capstone Advisors Lc reported 3,899 shares. Texas Yale holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 5,972 shares. Grimes & Company Inc reported 62,332 shares. Sarasin And Llp stated it has 413,207 shares.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mclennan (NYSE:MMC) by 3,445 shares to 214,062 shares, valued at $21.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Usa Esg Optimized by 31,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,873 shares, and has risen its stake in Eli Lilly And Co. (NYSE:LLY).

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 36,351 shares to 40,697 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 18,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,137 shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 7.91 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. 10,200 Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares with value of $100,038 were bought by THORNTON JOHN L. 840,962 Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares with value of $8.00 million were bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Asset Strategies invested in 0.03% or 12,776 shares. Sei Invs stated it has 155,634 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Company reported 110,696 shares. Calamos Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Lifeplan Gp Incorporated stated it has 920 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 191,575 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lpl Fin Lc owns 0.05% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 2.08M shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System invested in 6.36 million shares or 0.16% of the stock. Mufg Americas Corp has 918 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Washington Trust State Bank has invested 0.07% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Ally has invested 0.88% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 497,600 shares. Lord Abbett And Limited Co stated it has 7.42 million shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Corporation reported 525,968 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of Hawaii has invested 0.03% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).