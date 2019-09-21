Lmr Partners Llp Holding in Eqt (EQT) Upped by $469,980; Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Lifted Holding in Marsh & Mclennan (MMC) by $341,055

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 268.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 31,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The institutional investor held 43,003 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $680,000, up from 11,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.46. About 8.40M shares traded or 41.47% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 10/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT V and VI to sell Broadnet, Norways leading alternative fiber-based data communications provider, to EQT Infrastructure III; 17/04/2018 – EQT Corp Presenting at Conference May 17; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES RMP TO PAY EQM TERMINATION FEE OF $63.4 MLN LESS ANY PREVIOUS REIMBURSEMENTS BY RMP; 02/05/2018 – EQT AB: EQT combines Candidator and DGC IT Services creates new managed IT services provider; 15/03/2018 – EQT Announces Interim Leadership Change; 22/03/2018 – EQT IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING 37% SPORTRADAR STAKE: MANAGER MAG; 30/04/2018 – EQT Sells Piab For SEK6.95B; 08/05/2018 – EQT Corp Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 26/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT MID-MARKET CREDIT SV S.A. ISSUES INTEREST PAYMENTS; 23/05/2018 – EQT ACQUIRES ITALIAN ONLINE PRICE COMPARISON PLATFORM FACILE.IT

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan (MMC) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 3,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 214,062 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.35M, up from 210,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $100.9. About 2.10 million shares traded or 33.14% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 24/04/2018 – As Al Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 04/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia’s Mitchell Marsh to undergo ankle surgery; 06/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 11/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within SUPERVALU INC, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Washington Prim; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q EPS $1.34; 27/03/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN UNIT MERCER’S GLOBAL AUM $227B AT ’17 END; 04/04/2018 – INSURANCE FIRM MARSH SERVICES LTD SAYS HAS MEAN GENDER PAY GAP OF 42.5 PCT, MEAN BONUS GAP OF 60.2 PCT; 23/03/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – March 29, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold EQT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 235.60 million shares or 3.08% more from 228.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Savings Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 14,485 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 104,443 shares. The New York-based Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Dynamic Mgmt Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 16,153 shares. Nwq Inv Management Com Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 2.11 million shares. Prudential Fincl holds 1.59M shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has 0.01% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 1.12M shares. Chilton Cap Ltd Liability Corporation, Texas-based fund reported 12,787 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw has 0.22% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 11.03 million shares. Amp Capital Limited has 12,400 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has 3.04 million shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.04% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). First Tru Advisors Lp invested in 0.01% or 201,525 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 207,279 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT).

More notable recent EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “MONDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against EQT Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “INVESTOR ALERT – EQT Corporation (EQT) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Action and Deadline: August 26, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “EQT CORPORATION 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against EQT Corporation – EQT – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “EQT confirms Tuesday’s layoffs cut 196 jobs – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “DEADLINE ALERT – EQT Corporation (EQT) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Action and Deadline: August 26, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $493,827 activity. 1,085 shares were bought by MacCleary Gerald F., worth $22,503 on Monday, April 1. On Monday, April 1 the insider Cary A. Bray Jr. bought $24,992. Rice Daniel J. IV also bought $21,259 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares. On Friday, March 29 the insider McNally Robert Joseph bought $263,328.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) by 214,503 shares to 17.61M shares, valued at $39.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huya Inc by 14,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,206 shares, and cut its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 420.00 million shares or 0.42% more from 418.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Adage Prtn accumulated 0.15% or 616,604 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 9,414 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tower Research Capital Limited Co (Trc) holds 0.01% or 1,088 shares. Lafayette Investments invested in 0.99% or 27,943 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 25,600 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 7,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 235,659 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 0.05% or 8,576 shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.08% or 7,664 shares in its portfolio. Ci Invs stated it has 130,000 shares. Verition Fund Llc invested in 0.04% or 15,573 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 158,683 shares. The Hawaii-based Ckw Finance has invested 0.04% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.18% or 690,691 shares.