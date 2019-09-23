Lmr Partners Llp Has Upped By $409,768 Its Cf Industries Holdings (CF) Holding; United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Sentiment Is 1.64

United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.29, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 54 institutional investors started new and increased holdings, while 33 reduced and sold holdings in United Insurance Holdings Corp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 15.58 million shares, down from 15.87 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding United Insurance Holdings Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 27 Increased: 35 New Position: 19.

Lmr Partners Llp increased Cf Industries Holdings Inc (CF) stake by 42.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lmr Partners Llp acquired 8,908 shares as Cf Industries Holdings Inc (CF)’s stock rose 14.48%. The Lmr Partners Llp holds 29,950 shares with $1.40 million value, up from 21,042 last quarter. Cf Industries Holdings Inc now has $10.90B valuation. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $49.91. About 1.43 million shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering CF Industries (NYSE:CF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. CF Industries has $5900 highest and $43 lowest target. $50.50’s average target is 1.18% above currents $49.91 stock price. CF Industries had 11 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Hold”. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 5 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Friday, August 2.

Lmr Partners Llp decreased Tsmc (NYSE:TSM) stake by 3.22 million shares to 699,753 valued at $27.41 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 7,831 shares and now owns 683 shares. General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold CF shares while 169 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 194.15 million shares or 0.59% less from 195.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 3,100 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Co Ltd holds 15,177 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 134,311 are owned by Aperio Limited Liability Company. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.02% or 42,047 shares. Moreover, Lenox Wealth Management Inc has 0.24% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Advisor Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 4,323 shares. Retirement Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 103,110 shares. Glendon Management Limited Partnership invested 32.07% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Moreover, Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt has 0.04% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Pointstate Capital LP holds 0.05% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) or 53,800 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc has 0.12% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 179,024 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 0.05% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 2.89 million shares. The Illinois-based Grp One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) LP holds 0.19% or 175,000 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 198,816 shares.

More notable recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Did CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CF) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc holds 2.1% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. for 838,386 shares. American Research & Management Co. owns 54,550 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perritt Capital Management Inc has 0.5% invested in the company for 83,898 shares. The Virginia-based Investment Management Of Virginia Llc has invested 0.48% in the stock. Foundry Partners Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 369,355 shares.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding firm that sources, writes, and services residential and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company has market cap of $588.81 million. It offers single-family homeowners, dwelling fire, renters, condominium unit owners, and commercial residential insurance policies, as well as federal flood, equipment breakdown, and identity theft insurance policies. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets and distributes its products through a network of independent agencies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Texas.

More notable recent United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Reven Housing REIT leads financial gainers, Hexindai and Mmtec among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Common Stock (UIHC) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Announces Renewal of Catastrophe Reinsurance Programs – Business Wire” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) CEO John Forney on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $678,049 activity.