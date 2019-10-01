Lmr Partners Llp Has Upped American Tower (AMT) Position by $2.63 Million; Brave Warrior Advisors Trimmed Holding in Citigroup (C) by $1.99 Million as Stock Rose

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 28,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 1.39M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $97.22M, down from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $69.11. About 3.09 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED BY 94.5 PCT OF VOTES CAST; 11/04/2018 – Capital Area Asset Builders, the District of Columbia, and Citi Community Development Announce Final Push for Eligible Working DC Residents to Claim EITC This Tax Season; 22/05/2018 – Citigroup Announces Bond Offers; 14/03/2018 – C: Citigroup says ‘malicious actor’ tried to hack credit cards tied to the Defense Department; 27/03/2018 – ROKU INC ROKU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $33; 09/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren, Cummings, Carper, and Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 13/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS TRUSCOTT TO START IN APRIL: INTERNAL MEMO; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY ICG REVENUES OF $9.8 BLN INCREASED 6%; 28/03/2018 – GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG GWD.DE – CITI AND JP MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND TOGETHER WITH BERENBERG AND SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 213.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 12,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 18,936 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87 million, up from 6,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $221.79. About 397,011 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Of Califor (NASDAQ:PACB) by 833,722 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $6.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co (NYSE:BAH) by 16,993 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,643 shares, and cut its stake in Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR).

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Midstream Corp by 41,550 shares to 667,759 shares, valued at $7.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.73 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.