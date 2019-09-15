Lmr Partners Llp Has Trimmed Position in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) by $1.10 Million as Stock Value Rose; Carnival (CCL) Shareholder Portland Investment Counsel Increased Holding

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 41.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 24,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 82,959 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86M, up from 58,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $50.55. About 4.02 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: To Release Annual Results by End-March; 11/04/2018 – Carnival PLC: Dividend Declaration; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation & Plc Increases Quarterly Dividend And Authorizes Additional $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival to Hold Conference Call on 1st Quarter Earnings; 06/05/2018 – New York Post: Water line break floods rooms on hellish Carnival cruise; 09/05/2018 – Carnival, Port of Brisbane Plan to Develop A$158M Cruise Terminal; 26/04/2018 – Super Bowl Champion Jake Elliott To Face Off Against Carnival Horizon Godmother Queen Latifah In Lip Sync Battle: Horizon, Part; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Implements the World’s First Multi-Orbit, Tri-Band Capable Shipboard Antenna System; 21/03/2018 – Reservations Now Open For New Carnival Panorama’s Year-Round Departures From Long Beach; 13/03/2018 – Cunard and Ancestry.com Collaborate to Offer Special Event Crossing: “A Journey of Genealogy”

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 27.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp sold 7,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 19,359 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.94M, down from 26,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $86. About 1.06 million shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 55c; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 23/05/2018 – Sarepta Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Golodirsen; 03/05/2018 – $SRPT Partnership & Buy-out option with Myonexus for $60M upfront + $45M milestone Gene Therapy for Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophies (LGMD); 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA 1Q LOSS/SHR 55C; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 12/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS PLAN TO SUBMIT A NDA (NDA) FOR ACC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold SRPT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.70 million shares or 7.49% less from 74.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oak Ridge Investments Limited Liability Co invested 0.42% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 0.56% stake. The Minnesota-based Us Bancorp De has invested 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Georgia-based Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Bb&T Corporation, a North Carolina-based fund reported 4,405 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited accumulated 0.02% or 136,365 shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance has invested 0.04% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Prelude Cap Management Lc accumulated 1,152 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 1,257 shares. Cap Fund Management Sa reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Schroder Inv Grp accumulated 1,201 shares. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Com holds 0.15% or 1.00 million shares. Pitcairn Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Bridges Inv Mngmt stated it has 2,436 shares.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.55 million activity. $159,250 worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) was bought by Barry Richard on Monday, August 12. The insider INGRAM DOUGLAS S bought $2.00M. The insider BONNEY MICHAEL W bought $173,480.

Analysts await Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.34 earnings per share, down 16.52% or $0.19 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-3.74 actual earnings per share reported by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.17% EPS growth.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $2.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 34,855 shares to 41,987 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 24,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,652 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Yorktown Mngmt & Research Communications Inc reported 0.62% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Phocas Fincl Corporation accumulated 880 shares. Moreover, Hartford Mgmt Com has 0.07% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 57,756 shares. Intrust Bancshares Na holds 0.06% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 5,461 shares. New England Research & Management reported 1.24% stake. Moreover, Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has 0.05% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 30.48 million shares. Comerica Commercial Bank reported 79,010 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Carlson Limited Partnership owns 5,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Massachusetts Fincl Ser Ma has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Federated Invsts Pa has 163,107 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 100 shares. Moreover, Jackson Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has 0.61% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Cambridge Research Advisors Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 29,850 shares. Moreover, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Limited Co has 0.91% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 39,102 shares. Mufg Americas accumulated 67,035 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J had bought 20,000 shares worth $930,000 on Wednesday, July 3.