Lmr Partners Llp Has Trimmed Its Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Position by $20.33 Million; Cortina Asset Management Has Cut Stake in Spirit Airlines (SAVE) as Share Price Declined

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 96.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp sold 146,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 5,534 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $773,000, down from 151,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $136.31. About 4.47M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 15/04/2018 – Disney Blog: Lucasfilm reveals `Crew’ a new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B; 21/03/2018 – Disney Music Group Set To Release First 6 Remastered Star Wars Original Motion Picture Soundtracks On May 4

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) by 17.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 26,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The institutional investor held 119,811 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72 million, down from 145,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Spirit Airlines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $38.69. About 936,541 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 17/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES MULLS ADDING SMALLER JETS TO ALL-AIRBUS FLEET; 11/05/2018 – Budget carrier Spirit Airlines to start offering in-flight Wi-Fi; 28/03/2018 – Chicago O’Hare $8.5 bln expansion plan approved by city council; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES 2Q CAPACITY UP ABOUT 29% Y/Y; 12/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SPIRIT AIRLINES AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines to Become First Ultra-Low Cost Carrier in the Americas to Offer Wi-Fi; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES FY CAPACITY UP ABOUT 22.5% Y/Y; 17/05/2018 – VIConsortium: Spirit Airlines’ Inaugural Flight To St. Croix Set For May 24; 18/05/2018 – Winn FM: Spirit Airline’ Inaugural Flight To St Croix Set For May 24; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED CASM EX-FUEL DOWN 3 PCT TO 4 PCT

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $211,885 activity. The insider Christie Edward M III bought $99,584. The insider Wiggins Rocky bought 176 shares worth $7,501.

Analysts await Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.47 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.47 per share. SAVE’s profit will be $100.61 million for 6.58 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual EPS reported by Spirit Airlines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold SAVE shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 64.94 million shares or 3.09% less from 67.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eplus Inc (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 55,689 shares to 241,442 shares, valued at $16.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marinemax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 49,738 shares in the quarter, for a total of 427,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.55 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 75,923 shares to 175,923 shares, valued at $17.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ase Technology Holding Co Ltd by 734,756 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.