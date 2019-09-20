Lmr Partners Llp Has Trimmed Its Stryker (SYK) Stake as Stock Value Rose; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Position in Ypf Sociedad Anonima Spon Adr (YPF) Has Boosted as Share Price Rose

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima Spon Adr (YPF) by 103.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 59,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The institutional investor held 116,911 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13M, up from 57,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.24. About 1.07 million shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS BOARD AIMING TO NAME CEO BY NEXT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING, SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 27; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS IMPLIED VALUATION OF YPF ENERGIA ELECTRICA SUBSIDIARY IS $1.1 BLN-$1.24 BLN; 09/05/2018 – YPF POSTPONES FUEL PRICE HIKES TO PROTECT CLIENT BASE, ECONOMY; 05/03/2018 – YPF COMMITTED TO KEEPING DEBT/EBITDA RATIO AT 2X; 05/03/2018 – YPF’S METROGAS DIVESTMENT SEEN HAPPENING IN 2H18; 05/04/2018 – Argentina’s YPF names ex-CFO Daniel Gonzalez as new CEO; 05/04/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS NAMES EX CFO DANIEL GONZALEZ AS NEW CEO; 05/03/2018 – YPF HAS STRONG CASH POSITION; CAN COVER DEBT MATURING IN 12 MOS; 02/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Latin American nations compete for capital in surge of oil auctions; 09/05/2018 – YPF SAYS GOVT GOVT MAY COMPENSATE POSTPONED PRICE HIKES: CEO

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 85.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp sold 24,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 4,091 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $841,000, down from 28,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $220.73. About 722,408 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, (L/XL); Catalog Number: 0400-820-000 Sterile personal; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q Net $443M; 31/05/2018 – SYK:STUDY CONFIRMS LATERA NASAL OBSTRUCTION SYMPTOM IMPROVEMENT; 06/03/2018 – Stryker Launches Next Generation Trident® II Acetabular System; 06/03/2018 – Stryker introduces groundbreaking, post-free distraction system, designed to mitigate common groin complications associated wit; 27/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Urges Senate Armed Services Committee to Continue Funding Stryker Vehicle Upgrade; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Advanced Cement Mixing (ACM) Kit w/ Femoral Breakaway Nozzle & Prox. Med; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Stryker Arch Bar Set – 36C24818Q0520; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga (S/M); Catalog Number: 0400-810-000 Sterile personal

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $712.63 million for 29.04 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF) by 8,908 shares to 29,950 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 34,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

