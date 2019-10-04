Lmr Partners Llp Has Raised Stake in Eqt (EQT) by $469,980; As Amazon Com (Put) (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Financial Architects Has Trimmed Stake

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $189,000, down from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $11.19 during the last trading session, reaching $1724.42. About 3.62M shares traded or 7.22% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Amazon.com plays catch-up in Brazil as local rivals thrive; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: the health care joint venture announced by Berkshire Hathaway, Amazon, and JPMorgan Chase in January is; 20/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Encompass Data Connect; 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: SOMEWHAT OF A MONOPSONY SITUATION WITH AMAZON; 09/05/2018 – Jassy is one of Amazon’s most powerful executives (and most highly paid); 21/03/2018 – Saudis Hunting for Deals Plan to Meet Amazon, Apple, Google; 07/05/2018 – Jeremy Barr: By the way: Amazon has dropped the price of Jeanine Pirro’s forthcoming book from $27 (suggested retail price) to; 29/04/2018 – Walmart in Advanced Discussions to Invest In India’s Flipkart; 21/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWS POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS EXECUTIONS IN AMAZON OPTIONS; 13/03/2018 – Avalara Launches Inventory Report for Amazon FBA Sellers

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 268.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 31,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The institutional investor held 43,003 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $680,000, up from 11,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.87% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $9.68. About 7.39 million shares traded or 26.14% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – SCHLOTTERBECK ALSO RESIGNED HIS POSITIONS WITH EQT GP HOLDINGS, LP, EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP & RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED DAVID L. PORGES AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 05/04/2018 – EQT Mid Market Europe to Invest in BBS Automation; 15/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: President resigns from EQT natural gas company; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EQT TO SELL MONGSTAD GROUP; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – STEVEN SCHLOTTERBECK, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, HAS RESIGNED; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Responds to FERC Announcement; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQT WILL RECEIVE $1.15 BLN IN CASH AND 5.9 MLN EQM COMMON UNITS AND GULFPORT ENERGY WILL RECEIVE $175 MLN IN CASH; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – JERRY ASHCROFT WILL REPLACE SCHLOTTERBECK AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF EQGP, EQM AND RMP

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $535.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9,204 shares to 9,924 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in South Jersey Inds Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 21,863 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 93.72 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 38,123 shares to 14,117 shares, valued at $807,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) by 134,127 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,465 shares, and cut its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

