Lmr Partners Llp Has Raised Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Position by $7.36 Million; Grubhub (GRUB) Stake Has Boosted by Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought 612,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 12.31M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $960.01M, up from 11.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $63.76. About 780,451 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2Q EPS $228M-EPS $236M; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q REV. $232.6M, EST. $229.3M

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 75.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 75,923 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 175,923 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.17 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $107.86. About 1.15M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT PACT FOR $6B FOR PROPOSED NXP DEAL; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE RESTRICTIONS AN ISSUE OF HIGH CONCERN FOR CHINA; 02/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 6; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay; 26/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal in next few days, but with conditions, as regulators fear merged company’; 22/05/2018 – NXP Semi Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET ON MAY 11; 06/03/2018 NXP/Qualcomm: short tender extension to tighten deal-close timeline, sources say [16:56 GMT06 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO CLEAR QUALCOMM-NXP ONCE CONFIDENT OF ZTE DEAL; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $2.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 4,197 shares to 15,808 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 3,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,535 shares, and cut its stake in Tsmc (NYSE:TSM).