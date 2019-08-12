Lmr Partners Llp Has Increased Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $4.22 Million; Shares Rose; As Dtf Tax (DTF) Stock Price Were Volatile, Karpus Management Has Raised by $2.30 Million Its Holding

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 553.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 34,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 40,884 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, up from 6,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $129.06. About 474,427 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 115.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 176,734 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 329,704 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, up from 152,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.48M market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.14. About 152 shares traded. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 7,369 shares to 39,213 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tata Motors Ltd (NYSE:TTM) by 657,721 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.06M shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold DTF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 22.45% more from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.