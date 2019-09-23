Lmr Partners Llp Has Increased Boeing Co/The (BA) Stake by $1.53 Million; Mcgowan Group Asset Management Holding in Gaslog Partners LP Unit LTD Partnership (GLOP) Trimmed as Stock Rose

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp Unit Ltd Partnership (GLOP) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc sold 51,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 262,332 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.57M, down from 313,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gaslog Partners Lp Unit Ltd Partnership for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.54M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.42. About 95,574 shares traded. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has declined 14.31% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOP News: 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP QTRLY EARNINGS PER GENERAL PARTNER UNIT $0.64; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG SIGNS 7-YR CENTRICA CHARTER, ORDERS NEWBUILD AT SAMSUNG; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS – ENTERED AGREEMENTS WITH A NEW CUSTOMER FOR 2 NEW CHARTERS PLUS OPTIONS FOR ADDITIONAL 2 CHARTERS – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – GASLOG PARTNERS LP HAS RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL DELIVERED INTO CHARTER PURSUANT TO OMNIBUS AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO AND GASLOG PARTNERS; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Ltd. Reports 27.6% Stake In GasLog Partners; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners 1Q Net $32M; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG – GASLOG PARTNERS’ POTENTIAL DROPDOWN PIPELINE TO INCREASE TO 9 LNG CARRIERS WITH CHARTER LENGTH OF 5 YRS OR MORE DUE TO RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL; 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million And Repayment Of Intercompany Loan; 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – OUTLOOK FOR LNG SHIPPING REMAINS POSITIVE, DRIVEN BY GROWING DEMAND FOR LNG, INCREASE IN SHIPPING INTENSITY; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG – PARTNERSHIP BELIEVES ACQUISITION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 531.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 4,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,978 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81M, up from 788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $377.69. About 2.08M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER: BOEING INTEREST SHOWS SMALL COMMERCIAL JETS IMPORTANCE; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS PERSONS SHOULD STEPS TO WIND DOWN ACTIVITIES THAT HAD BEEN PERMITTED UNDER SANCTIONS RELIEF; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY EPS $16.40-EPS $16.60; 02/05/2018 – BOEING, NASA WORKING THROUGH MFG, WELDING ISSUES W/ NEW ROCKET; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 Max 7 narrowbody jetliner begins maiden flight; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES 600029.SS 1055.HK SAYS UNIT XIAMEN AIR SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BOEING BA.N TO BUY 20 B737-8 AND 10 B737-10 AIRPLANES; 25/04/2018 – The 4 major indexes ended the day with mixed results. The Dow snapped a 5-day losing streak as Boeing soared on strong earnings; 10/05/2018 – Dividing the three business segments of Embraer has been delaying an agreement to combine operations with Boeing; 28/05/2018 – AIR FRANCE SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH PILOTS ON FLYING BOEING 787; 07/03/2018 – Malaysia says MH370 report to be released after latest search ends

Analysts await GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.49 per share. GLOP’s profit will be $23.81 million for 9.91 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by GasLog Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 96.00% EPS growth.

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc, which manages about $262.51 million and $637.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Templetn Em Mkt Income Com (TEI) by 58,963 shares to 3.55M shares, valued at $36.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fd Vi Inc C (HYT) by 58,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aberdeen Asia (FAX).

More notable recent GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners LP to Assume Commercial Control of LNG Carriers Operating in The Spot Market – GlobeNewswire” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A 9% Yield, Record Earnings Again, 6 Straight Hikes, And No K-1 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 02, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “GasLog Partners LP 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “GasLog Partners LP Announces Pricing of its Public Offering of 8.500% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Fixed to Floating Rate Preference Units – GlobeNewswire” published on November 07, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “GasLog Partners LP Announces 2019 Annual Meeting of Limited Partners – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) committee expected to make safety recommendations – Live Trading News” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Big Boeing 737 Problem – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Does Patience Run Out for Boeing Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Buy the Dip in Boeing Stock Before the Rebound Rally Heats Up – Investorplace.com” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Wins Important Order After Fleet Rejig – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grassi Investment Management has invested 2.92% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kessler Invest Grp Inc Incorporated Lc holds 2.66% or 6,973 shares in its portfolio. The Switzerland-based Gam Ag has invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Invest House Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1,020 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Family Office Lc has invested 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Alyeska Group Limited Partnership holds 209,960 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Lp has invested 0.2% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Duff & Phelps Management accumulated 5,690 shares. 1,775 are owned by Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa. Proffitt And Goodson Inc accumulated 103 shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc holds 0.31% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1.87M shares. Eagle Global Advsr Limited accumulated 607 shares. United Asset Strategies Inc holds 0.27% or 3,287 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 72,956 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1,261 shares.