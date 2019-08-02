Lmr Partners Llp Has Decreased Micron Technology (MU) Stake by $1.07 Million; Shares Rose; Holder Windward Capital Management Company Has Boosted Philip Morris International In (PM) Stake

Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 4,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 125,565 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.10 million, up from 121,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $82.45. About 5.88M shares traded or 23.58% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 44.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp sold 26,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 32,975 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, down from 59,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $43.6. About 37.91M shares traded or 28.00% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82; 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To EPS $3.12-EPS $3.16; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56M for 26.59 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Management owns 210,211 shares. Reilly Fin Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 2,930 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv owns 0.1% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 302,080 shares. Rothschild Inv Corporation Il holds 0.03% or 6,060 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc has 97,507 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 18.79M shares. Arrowgrass (Us) Lp reported 61,948 shares. Eulav Asset holds 0.17% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio. 213,811 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 11,200 shares. Gam Ag stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.17% or 1.10 million shares. Optimum Advsr owns 2,707 shares. Natixis holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 72,358 shares. Sector Pension Board has invested 0.05% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 34,629 shares to 40,884 shares, valued at $5.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) by 1.53M shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc/Oh (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Gp Limited has 0.04% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 277,721 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Gamble Jones Investment Counsel has invested 0.24% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bollard Gp Ltd Liability Corp holds 83,206 shares. Advisory Ser Networks Limited Liability invested in 0.29% or 47,123 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 587,921 shares. Carlson Cap Mngmt reported 3,132 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited reported 0.2% stake. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.28% or 2.96M shares. Nine Masts has 6,768 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Flippin Bruce Porter has 8,875 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Spinnaker reported 0.15% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Hallmark Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.07% or 7,296 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock reported 0.38% stake. The Tennessee-based Td Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

