Lmr Partners Llp Has Cut Its Hsbc Holdings Plc (HSBC) Stake by $4.01 Million as Market Value Rose; Pier Capital Has Decreased Its Veracyte (VCYT) Position by $4.17 Million as Stock Rose

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Hsbc Holdings Plc (HSBC) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp sold 100,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.10 million, down from 2.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Hsbc Holdings Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $40.15. About 916,280 shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 15.25% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 04/05/2018 – HSBC 1Q Net Interest Income $7.46 Billion Versus $6.79 Billion A Year Earlier; 08/05/2018 – SAUDI FUND SAID TO HIRE HSBC’S LOCAL HEAD OF ASSET MANAGEMENT; 15/03/2018 – 45EE: HSBC: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/05/2018 – HSBC APPOINTS BORJA AZPILICUETA AS GLOBAL HEAD OF FINANCIAL SPONSORS GROUP; 11/04/2018 – HSBC’s Major Says Fed Balance Sheet ‘Is Not a Big Problem’ (Video); 15/03/2018 – REG-HSBC FRN Variable Rate Fix; 04/05/2018 – HSBC HOLDINGS PLC HSBA.L – CO EXPECTS $2 BLN BUYBACK TO BE THE ONLY SHARE BUY-BACK THAT CO ANNOUNCES IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – HSBC: INVESTORS WEREN’T MARRIED TO ARGENTINA’S INITIAL TARGETS; 27/03/2018 – HSBC Said to Freeze Account Tied to $500 Million Angolan Fraud; 19/04/2018 – REG-HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/Rl) -Sibanye Gold Ltd

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 44.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 166,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 205,220 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14 million, down from 372,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $29.41. About 408,697 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 276.88% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 272.45% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid Surgery; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE: LOXO TO USE ITS AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM; 22/04/2018 – DJ Veracyte Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCYT); 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE INC – FINANCIAL AND OTHER TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 16/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces Launch of New Afirma Xpression Atlas at 2018 AACE Congress; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte Raises 2018 View To Rev $83M-$86M From $81M-$83; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Afirma GSC Identified Significantly More Benign Thyroid Nodules Among Those Deemed Indeterminate; 10/05/2018 – Veracyte to Launch New Afirma Xpression Atlas and Present Platform Performance Data at AACE 2018 Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Veracyte Launches Early Access Program for Envisia Genomic Classifier to Improve Diagnosis of IPF

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.67 million activity.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Vision Holdings Inc by 99,743 shares to 238,811 shares, valued at $7.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cryoport Inc by 165,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 505,334 shares, and has risen its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold VCYT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 30.00 million shares or 8.65% more from 27.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 13,913 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 20,696 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank accumulated 0.04% or 26,180 shares. 49 were reported by Glenmede Na. Affinity Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 36,501 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com has 6,903 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Capital invested in 0.01% or 30,556 shares. Perkins Capital Mgmt reported 3.25% stake. 34,767 are owned by Birchview Capital Lp. Us Fincl Bank De reported 455 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Co accumulated 354,193 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Quantum Mngmt has 1.86% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 0.02% or 77,071 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Millrace Asset has invested 2.81% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Ameritas Inc has 2,344 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. HSBC’s profit will be $4.74 billion for 8.73 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by HSBC Holdings plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.48% EPS growth.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI.A) by 29,642 shares to 41,315 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT) by 1.77 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).