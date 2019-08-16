Lmr Partners Llp Has Cut Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position; Fiera Capital Lowered Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Holding By $670,960

Lmr Partners Llp decreased Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) stake by 32.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lmr Partners Llp sold 8,084 shares as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Lmr Partners Llp holds 16,936 shares with $914,000 value, down from 25,020 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc now has $201.13B valuation. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 17.24 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner

Fiera Capital Corp decreased Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) stake by 13.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fiera Capital Corp sold 33,548 shares as Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY)’s stock declined 7.34%. The Fiera Capital Corp holds 221,887 shares with $4.56 million value, down from 255,435 last quarter. Brookfield Ppty Partners LP now has $18.39B valuation. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $19.17. About 543,929 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS – CASH PORTION OF DEAL TO BE FUNDED WITH ABOUT $4 BLN FROM JV EQUITY PARTNERS, & FINANCINGS FROM SYNDICATE OF LENDERS; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 09/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Partners Completes Annual Filings; 18/04/2018 – Brookfield Markets $5b Pro-Rata Deal for GGP Merger; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope (Correct); 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Partners will buy General Growth Properties for $9.25 billion; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S RCOM TO SELL ASSETS TO RELIANCE JIO, BROOKFIELD FOR 181 BLN RUPEES; 30/05/2018 – J. CREW RELOCATING HEADQUARTERS TO MANHATTAN’S BROOKFIELD PLACE; 20/03/2018 – National Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 16.60% above currents $46.98 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Nomura. Morgan Stanley maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, August 15. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $4900 target. Raymond James maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, August 15 with “Outperform” rating. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25. Raymond James maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $5000 target in Thursday, August 15 report.

Lmr Partners Llp increased Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) stake by 9,804 shares to 14,683 valued at $870,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) stake by 14,326 shares and now owns 25,114 shares. Pacific Biosciences Of Califor (NASDAQ:PACB) was raised too.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G bought $557,404 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Arrowmark Colorado Holding Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 10,000 shares. Eagle Management Ltd Company accumulated 53,215 shares. Carlson Capital, a Minnesota-based fund reported 6,251 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Limited holds 18,800 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 1.06% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2.20M shares. Massachusetts-based Essex Invest Management Com Lc has invested 0.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Commerce accumulated 0.32% or 244,828 shares. New Vernon Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.27% or 9,834 shares in its portfolio. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Mgmt Lp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lincluden Management Limited reported 151,302 shares. Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.5% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has 1.12% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj stated it has 0.96% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Trustmark Bancorp Trust Department accumulated 168,268 shares. Norris Perne French Limited Liability Partnership Mi reported 1.87% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

