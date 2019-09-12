Lmr Partners Llp Has Cut Its Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co (BAH) Holding by $1.12 Million as Share Price Rose; As Starbucks (SBUX) Shares Rose, Holder West Coast Financial Trimmed Stake

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co (BAH) by 33.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp sold 16,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The institutional investor held 33,643 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23 million, down from 50,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $69.54. About 1.63 million shares traded or 63.70% up from the average. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 10/04/2018 – U.S. Defense Department’s Info Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B Contract to Provide Info and Communication System IT Solutions; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards Booz Allen Spot on $998M IDIQ Contract to Bolster the 96th Test Wing’s Test Capabilities; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in Booz Allen; 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29,; 22/04/2018 – DJ Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAH); 18/04/2018 – Survey: Fewer Than Half of National Respondents Have Basic Information to Prepare for a Disaster; 18/04/2018 – Harris, St. Laurent & Chaudhry LLP and Mark Kelly, Esq; 06/03/2018 Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen Essential Role on $8.27B Contract to Research, Develop and Implement Chemical and; 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 29/05/2018 – DOD AWARDS BOOZ ALLEN A PLACE ON $495M IDIQ CONTRACT

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 4.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 5,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 112,049 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.39 million, down from 117,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $90.98. About 7.19M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators; 12/03/2018 – Starbucks Enters Licensing Agreement with SouthRock to Drive Next Wave of Profitable Growth in Brazil; 05/03/2018 ALBERTSONS COMPANIES – JIM DONALD IS FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF STARBUCKS; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS TWO MEN CAN COMPLETE DEGREES W/ ITS COLLEGE PLAN; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks’ Schultz steps in as outrage over cafe arrests simmers; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: OVERLAP OF SOME BUSINESSES WITH STARBUCKS TOLERATED; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250M ON PACT TERMINATION; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Turns to Top California Court to Axe `Trifling’ Claims; 02/05/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: 2 black men arrested at Starbucks reach settlement with city for symbolic $1 each and promise from; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE/STARBUCKS PACT EXCLUDES READY-TO-DRINK COFFEE,TEA, JUICE

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $2.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 13,474 shares to 24,316 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ase Technology Holding Co Ltd by 734,756 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Etsy Inc.

Analysts await Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 1.47% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BAH’s profit will be $96.75M for 25.20 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.87% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $843.75M for 32.49 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79 million and $437.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 60,275 shares to 156,631 shares, valued at $7.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cavco Inds Inc Del (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 34,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,466 shares, and has risen its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings.

