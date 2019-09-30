Lmr Partners Llp Decreased Keycorp (KEY) Holding by $471,801 as Valuation Rose; Hilton Capital Management Trimmed Its Position in Facebook (FB) by $415,680

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 2,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 8,639 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67 million, down from 10,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $508.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 6.04 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – LBC Breaking: The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee has demanded Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg give evidence to MPs in; 10/04/2018 – Vietnam activists question Facebook on suppressing dissent; 04/05/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription based version of its service; 30/04/2018 – FACEBOOK JUDGE WILL ORDER SOME DATA DISCLOSED IN CAMBODIAN SPAT; 16/03/2018 – Facebook bans political data analytics firm that worked on Trump’s presidential campaign; 29/04/2018 – Facebook says Europe’s new data privacy rules won’t hurt its business – too much:; 06/04/2018 – Ann Winblad: Facebook opt-out button for data may be an unsustainable model; 20/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS HAS LETTER FROM FTC WITH QUESTIONS REGARDING DATA ACQUIRED BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, BUT DOES NOT HAVE AN INDICATION OF A FORMAL PROBE; 29/03/2018 – Arabian Business: Facebook to limit use of data brokers for ad targeting; 27/03/2018 – The REALLY interesting part of this article, which mentions it as an aside, is that Eric Schmidt’s daughter interned at Cambridge parent (defense contractor) SCL

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 68.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp analyzed 27,753 shares as the company's stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 12,932 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $230,000, down from 40,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.92 billion market cap company. The stock 0.03% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $17.86. It is down 13.14% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Bancorp Na (NASDAQ:ZION) by 23,551 shares to 31,793 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (NYSE:LYB) by 136,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Korea Inv has invested 0.1% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Convergence Prtn Lc owns 50,796 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 34,692 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 19,086 were accumulated by Commercial Bank Of The West. Parkside Fincl Bank & Tru holds 1,210 shares. Qci Asset Management reported 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Pnc Financial Services Gp Inc owns 406,649 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Street Corporation stated it has 49.86M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Westpac Bk holds 0% or 75,406 shares. Moreover, Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited has 0.18% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Voya Management Ltd Llc accumulated 571,399 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Brandywine Investment Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 909,917 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 68 shares stake. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsrs has 0.01% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 3,533 shares. Systematic Mgmt Lp accumulated 107,582 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17 before the open. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.69M for 9.30 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17 before the open. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year's $0.45 per share.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $732.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holdings (NYSE:BAH) by 5,224 shares to 298,810 shares, valued at $19.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp / Fsc by 96,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.97 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year's $1.76 per share.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Lc, New York-based fund reported 3,601 shares. Bancshares Of The West reported 2.59% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Incline Glob Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 155,669 shares. Opus Capital Gru Ltd Llc reported 1,422 shares. Lvw Lc, a New York-based fund reported 4,387 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability reported 620 shares stake. Dupont Cap Mgmt has invested 0.93% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Illinois-based Rothschild Investment Il has invested 0.56% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Heartland Consultants holds 2,455 shares. Dsam Prtn (London) Ltd reported 83,864 shares stake. Frontier Mgmt Com holds 0.19% or 14,339 shares. Ledyard Bancshares holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 27,523 shares. Novare Capital Lc owns 42,554 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. Toth Financial Advisory accumulated 380 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Peak Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2,244 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.