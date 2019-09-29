Lmr Partners Llp Decreased By $10.82 Million Its Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Position; 1 Analysts Covering Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT)

Among 4 analysts covering Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Meggitt PLC has GBX 711 highest and GBX 460 lowest target. GBX 562.75’s average target is -11.82% below currents GBX 638.2 stock price. Meggitt PLC had 12 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal Weight” rating on Thursday, May 30 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, May 16 by JP Morgan. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 8 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, July 12. See Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 494.00 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 689.00 New Target: GBX 711.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 592.00 New Target: GBX 662.00 Upgrade

21/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 450.00 New Target: GBX 500.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 599.00 New Target: GBX 592.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 630.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 585.00 New Target: GBX 580.00 Downgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight New Target: GBX 460.00 Initiates Starts

13/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 580.00 Maintain

Lmr Partners Llp decreased Bhp Group Plc (BBL) stake by 32.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lmr Partners Llp sold 212,150 shares as Bhp Group Plc (BBL)’s stock rose 3.20%. The Lmr Partners Llp holds 431,679 shares with $22.09 million value, down from 643,829 last quarter. Bhp Group Plc now has $108.73B valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $43.08. About 787,898 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 23/03/2018 – TOKYO — The U.S. imposition of controversial import tariffs is “regrettable,” said Andrew Mackenzie, CEO of Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton, warning that such action risks sparking a trade war; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-BP said to tap Morgan Stanley as it weighs buying BHP assets – Bloomberg; 26/03/2018 – HOCHTIEF AG HOTG.DE SAYS CIMIC GROUP’S THIESS HAS SECURED A A$185 MLN CONTRACT FROM BHP TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL MINING SERVICES AT MOUNT ARTHUR COAL OPERATION IN HUNTER VALLEY, AUSTRALIA; 07/05/2018 – BHP’s Balhuizen Sees Oil Markets Rebalancing in 2018 (Video); 21/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS COMPANY HAS LOOKED AT BHP BILLITON’S SHALE PORTFOLIO, MAY BID FOR ASSETS; 29/05/2018 – BHP-Mitsubishi JV to sell Australia coal mine to Japan’s Sojitz; 20/03/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : EXANE BNP PARIBAS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 18/04/2018 – BHP Raises Nickel Output as China Speeds Shift to Electric Autos; 23/04/2018 – SOLSTAD FARSTAD ASA SOFF.OL – WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF SOLSTAD FARSTAD ASA, HAS SOLD AHTS NOR CHIEF (BUILT 2008, 10.800 BHP); 29/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1739.75P FROM 1610.37P

The stock decreased 0.06% or GBX 0.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 638.2. About 1.36M shares traded. Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of 4.96 billion GBP. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group divisions. It has a 34.5 P/E ratio. The Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems segment offers anti-skid, auto braking, brake-by-wire, and integrated brake metering/anti-skid brake control systems; carbon, rotor, electrically-actuated, and steel brakes; integrated tire pressure indicator systems/brake temperature monitoring systems; and landing gear computers, park/emergency valves, auto spoiler deployment, other braking system hydraulic components, main and nose wheels, and tire pressure monitoring systems.

Lmr Partners Llp increased Hershey Co/The (NYSE:HSY) stake by 4,989 shares to 9,712 valued at $1.30M in 2019Q2. It also upped Logitech International Sa (NASDAQ:LOGI) stake by 23,912 shares and now owns 41,958 shares. Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) was raised too.

