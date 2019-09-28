Lmr Partners Llp Cut Telekomunikasi Indonesia Perse (TLK) Position by $445,179; Market Valuation Rose; As Equity Residential (EQR) Market Value Rose, Holder State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.34 Million

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 16.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 17,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 88,703 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.73 million, down from 106,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $86.25. About 844,614 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Telekomunikasi Indonesia Perse (TLK) by 15.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp sold 15,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.34% . The institutional investor held 82,376 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, down from 97,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Telekomunikasi Indonesia Perse for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.08. About 141,504 shares traded. Perusahaan Perseroan (NYSE:TLK) has risen 12.50% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.50% the S&P500.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $2.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 31,332 shares to 43,003 shares, valued at $680,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 18,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Tata Motors Ltd (NYSE:TTM).

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $11.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Prods Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 64,400 shares to 127,702 shares, valued at $28.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY) by 5.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 33.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 26 investors sold EQR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 316.02 million shares or 0.05% less from 316.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Co New York owns 74,312 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moody Bankshares Division owns 35,701 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset owns 9,796 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.08% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Hm Payson & stated it has 0.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). 85,290 are owned by Van Eck Associate. Bridges Invest Management holds 4,050 shares. 26.03 million were reported by State Street. Honeywell International Inc accumulated 109,934 shares. Merian Investors (Uk) invested 0.02% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.02% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Guardian Life Ins Co Of America stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). 571 were reported by Synovus. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 413,016 shares.