Lmr Partners Llp Cut Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Stake as Valuation Declined; As Atmos Energy (ATO) Shares Rose, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Lowered Its Stake

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 24,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 6,200 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $638,000, down from 31,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $110.14. About 166,719 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 69.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp sold 5,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 2,527 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $385,000, down from 8,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $122.98. About 452,924 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS SEEING SOME PERMIAN OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK EVENT; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 36,342 shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies accumulated 0.01% or 400 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 15,425 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.03% or 33,700 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited has 0% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 22,741 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards And owns 899 shares. Advisory Ser Net Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) or 1,144 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 434,454 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 176,992 shares. Bartlett Limited Liability, a Ohio-based fund reported 600 shares. United Advisers Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Fjarde Ap reported 158,775 shares stake. Chevy Chase Inc owns 0.09% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 200,879 shares.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 32,570 shares to 66,970 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14,154 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,254 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 65,620 shares to 72,700 shares, valued at $6.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 11,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,518 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD).