Lmr Partners Llp Cut Its Kroger Co/The (KR) Stake by $315,120; Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stake Maintained by Frigate Ventures Lp

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Kroger Co/The (KR) by 40.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp sold 13,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,941 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $466,000, down from 32,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Kroger Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $21.53. About 5.98M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 17/05/2018 – Kroger Partners with Ocado to Serve Customers Anything, Anytime, Anywhere in U.S; 16/04/2018 – Kroger is introducing a program to support continuing education for all part-time and full-time associates following six months of employment; 23/03/2018 – Kroger, Target jump on merger report; 23/05/2018 – KROGER CO -; 09/04/2018 – Walmart, Kroger and Meijer Fresh Produce Leaders featured at Organic Produce Summit 2018 – Retailer Roundtable; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Partners With U.K.’s Ocado (Video); 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: KROGER GROUND BEEF AMONG JBS N.C. RECALL: CNBC; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.63; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CALL ENDS; 04/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. Announces Second Kitchen 1883 Restaurant

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 47.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 7,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,566 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $49.51. About 565,352 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Panned as Underpriced, Bad for Malls; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.30; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 4.1% Position in SemGroup; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 03/04/2018 – Mint: Brookfield in final stages of talks to acquire ICICI Tower in Hyderabad; 30/05/2018 – J. CREW RELOCATING HEADQUARTERS TO MANHATTAN’S BROOKFIELD PLACE; 21/05/2018 – Australia’s Healthscope denies access to Brookfield, BGH Capital; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT TO BUY BACK UP TO 82.3M CLASS A SHR; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Brookfield, Wi’s Go Bonds

Frigate Ventures Lp, which manages about $326.98 million and $144.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seanergy Maritime Hldgs Corp by 494,698 shares to 914,702 shares, valued at $3.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Device Technology I (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 288,000 shares to 618,600 shares, valued at $30.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ase Technology Holding Co Ltd by 290,697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC).

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.57M for 12.82 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh accumulated 0.24% or 874,547 shares. Massmutual Tru Commerce Fsb Adv accumulated 43,782 shares or 0% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement reported 0.09% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 5.99 million shares. Guardian Life Comm Of America owns 2,300 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny owns 34,059 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0.05% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 9.20 million shares. Veritable LP reported 0.01% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.02% or 18,941 shares. First Republic Mgmt holds 137,830 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Midas Mngmt Corporation owns 94,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 385,129 shares. Arrow Invest has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). New York-based Virtu Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Hl Finance Service Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).