Lmr Partners Llp Boosted T (TMUS) Position; Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) SI Decreased By 3.61%

Lmr Partners Llp increased T (TMUS) stake by 338.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) had a decrease of 3.61% in short interest. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $36.07. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) has declined 34.17% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.17% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has $6500 highest and $50 lowest target. $60’s average target is 66.34% above currents $36.07 stock price. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had 5 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, August 14 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, August 14 with “Buy”.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company has market cap of $1.38 billion. The firm develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.

Among 4 analysts covering T-Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. T-Mobile US has $9400 highest and $7600 lowest target. $84.60’s average target is 10.62% above currents $76.48 stock price. T-Mobile US had 7 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim maintained the shares of TMUS in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Monday, July 29. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by HSBC. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Tuesday, August 6 with “Strong Buy”.

Lmr Partners Llp decreased Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) stake by 4,542 shares to 7,271 valued at $535,000 in 2019Q1.

