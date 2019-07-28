Lmr Partners Llp Boosted Position in Huntington Bancshares Inc/Oh (HBAN) by $464,436; At&T (T) Shares Rose While Griffin Asset Management Upped Its Holding

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 14,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 198,673 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, up from 183,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 34.15M shares traded or 21.93% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – AT&T says it cooperated with Russia probe special counsel in Cohen case; 04/04/2018 – AT&T Judge Hones In on `No Blackout’ Offer as Time Warner Fix; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Priorities for 2018 Include Closing Pending Acquisition of Time Warner; 08/03/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson is coming to Code Conference; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Net $4.76B; 11/05/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo scoop w/@davidshephardson; 16/03/2018 – U.S. Is Said to Weigh Nafta Telecom Proposal to End AT&T Impasse; 21/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: AT&T LatAm selects banks for bond sale; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q EPS 75c; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Collaborates With Aira to Develop New AI Powered Prescription Medication Reader

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc/Oh (HBAN) by 163.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 38,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 62,387 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $791,000, up from 23,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc/Oh for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.61. About 9.81 million shares traded or 4.14% up from the average. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 14.16% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Invest Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.14% or 14,347 shares. 956,681 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Cullen Capital Management Limited Company owns 1.82M shares. Invest Serv Incorporated Wi invested in 1.48% or 43,104 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Llc reported 53,521 shares. Private Advisor Gru Lc reported 753,168 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Co (Trc) holds 160,221 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. First Fincl Bank Trust stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Epoch Inv Partners invested 0.99% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mraz Amerine And Assocs reported 21,681 shares stake. Moreover, Thomasville Bancorp has 0.51% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Advisors Asset Mngmt holds 0.69% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 1.23M shares. Sterling Capital Lc holds 488,297 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Gargoyle Advisor Lc has invested 0.9% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Roundview Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 72,585 shares.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $707.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 3,875 shares to 200,142 shares, valued at $16.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) by 4,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,925 shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (NYSE:OAK).

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 1,567 shares to 926 shares, valued at $268,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 52,721 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,963 shares, and cut its stake in Mosaic Co/The (NYSE:MOS).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $240,019 activity.

