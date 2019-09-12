Lmr Partners Llp Boosted Its Kt (KT) Holding by $12.00 Million; Congress Asset Management Company Lowered Its Sony (SNE) Holding by $312,000; Stock Price Rose

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in Sony Corporation (SNE) by 46.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 6,885 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $361,000, down from 12,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Sony Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 291,737 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Sony’s Ratings To Baa2/P-2 From Baa3/P-3, Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Sony Corp Raises FY Dividend to Y27.50 Vs Y20.00; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Sony U.S. Subsidiary Commercial Paper Prgrm ‘A-2’; 13/04/2018 – Variety: Sony Honchos Rally the Troops at All-Hands Meeting; 24/04/2018 – Hollywood Access, Inc. Teams Up With PR Firm, Schure Media Group and Distributors, Big Top Entertainment and The Orchard Sony M; 23/04/2018 – STEPHEN CURRY’S UNANIMOUS MEDIA IN PACT W/ SONY PICTURES; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne DALSA’s New Area Cameras Feature Sony IMX250-MZR Polarized Image Sensor; 21/05/2018 – SONY AGREES TO ACQUIRE EMI MUSIC PUBLISHING FOR ABOUT $1.9B; 23/03/2018 – Fonehouse Partner With Sony to Launch the Xperia XZ2; 27/04/2018 – TABLE-Sony Financial HD 8729.T -2017/18 group forecast

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Kt Corp (KT) by 115.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 999,872 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% . The institutional investor held 1.86M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.87M, up from 863,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Kt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.67 billion market cap company. It closed at $11.55 lastly. It is down 12.46% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 02/05/2018 – Aquantia Collaborates With KT to Deliver Multi-Gig Ethernet to Korean Homes; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q PARENT NET 316.8B WON; 15/04/2018 – S.KOREA POLICE TO SUMMON KT CEO ON FUNDING PROBE: MONEYTODAY; 09/04/2018 – Tokyo game developer Meleap ties up with South Korea’s KT; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 09/05/2018 – KT Corp. Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q PARENT OPER PROFIT 305B WON; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – OLYMPIC DAM PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REDUCED FROM 150 KT TO ABOUT 135 KT; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Op Pft KRW397.10B Vs KRW417.00B; 22/05/2018 – KT Corp. Launches Task Force for Inter-Korean Cooperation

More notable recent Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Famous Investor Bets Big on GameStop — but Will It Pay Off? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What You Need to Know About Investing in Virtual Reality Technology – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Reasons Now Is the Time to Be Bullish on AMD Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Sony to buy video game company with Durham operation – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47B and $7.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 518,770 shares to 539,491 shares, valued at $59.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD).

Analysts await Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.2 per share. SNE’s profit will be $1.35B for 13.94 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Sony Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 3,166 shares to 9,535 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 683 shares, and cut its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY).

More recent KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “KT Expands VR Business Abroad with Malaysia Theme Park – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “KT Corp. Unveils Global Epidemic Prevention Platform in Ghana – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “KT Corp. Unveils Global Epidemic Prevention Platform in Laos – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019 was also an interesting one.