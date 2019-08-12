LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) and Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Comparing side by side

Since LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) and Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) are part of the Credit Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LM Funding America Inc. 1 1.18 N/A -0.51 0.00 Equifax Inc. 123 4.98 N/A -3.53 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows LM Funding America Inc. and Equifax Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LM Funding America Inc. 0.00% -27% -17.8% Equifax Inc. 0.00% -14.9% -5.8%

Volatility & Risk

LM Funding America Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 117.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.17 beta. Equifax Inc.’s 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.25 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown LM Funding America Inc. and Equifax Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LM Funding America Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Equifax Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, Equifax Inc.’s potential downside is -28.21% and its average target price is $100.4.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.7% of LM Funding America Inc. shares and 96.9% of Equifax Inc. shares. Insiders owned 25% of LM Funding America Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.5% are Equifax Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LM Funding America Inc. -3.54% -12.8% -14.84% -32.72% -71.03% -7.63% Equifax Inc. -2.22% 2.4% 11.75% 31.34% 10.78% 49.35%

For the past year LM Funding America Inc. has -7.63% weaker performance while Equifax Inc. has 49.35% stronger performance.

Summary

Equifax Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors LM Funding America Inc.

LM Funding America, Inc., through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. It is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each AssociationÂ’s financial needs, including under its New Neighbor Guaranty program. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida. LM Funding America, Inc. is a subsidiary of CGR63, LLC.

Equifax Inc. provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services. The International segment provides information service products, which include consumer and commercial services, such as credit and financial information, and credit scoring and modeling; and credit and other marketing products and services, as well as offers information, technology, and services to support debt collections and recovery management. The Workforce Solutions segment provides employment, income, and social security number verification services; and payroll-based transaction and employment tax management services. The Global Consumer Solutions segment offers credit information, credit monitoring, and identity theft protection products directly to consumers through the Internet and hard-copy formats. Equifax Inc. serves customers in financial service, mortgage, human resource, consumer, commercial, telecommunication, retail, automotive, utility, brokerage, healthcare, and insurance industries, as well as state and federal governments. It operates in the United States, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, Paraguay, Uruguay, Peru, Portugal, the Republic of Ireland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Cambodia, Malaysia, India, Russia, and Singapore. Equifax Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.