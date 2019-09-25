LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) and Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Comparing side by side

LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) and Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT), both competing one another are Credit Services companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LM Funding America Inc. 1 1.06 N/A -0.51 0.00 Elevate Credit Inc. 4 0.25 N/A 0.37 11.24

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LM Funding America Inc. 0.00% -27% -17.8% Elevate Credit Inc. 0.00% 13.8% 2.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.7% of LM Funding America Inc. shares and 67.8% of Elevate Credit Inc. shares. LM Funding America Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 25%. Competitively, Elevate Credit Inc. has 3.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LM Funding America Inc. -3.54% -12.8% -14.84% -32.72% -71.03% -7.63% Elevate Credit Inc. -3.93% 0.48% -10.15% -7.56% -53.98% -7.14%

For the past year LM Funding America Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Elevate Credit Inc.

Summary

Elevate Credit Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors LM Funding America Inc.

LM Funding America, Inc., through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. It is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each AssociationÂ’s financial needs, including under its New Neighbor Guaranty program. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida. LM Funding America, Inc. is a subsidiary of CGR63, LLC.

Elevate Credit, Inc. design and provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans and lines of credit. Its products include Rise and Sunny installment loan products; and Elastic, an open-end line of credit. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.