Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS)

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) and The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS) compete against each other in the Foreign Money Center Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lloyds Banking Group plc 3 0.00 N/A 0.29 10.87 The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc 6 0.00 N/A 0.33 18.10

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc has higher revenue and earnings than Lloyds Banking Group plc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Lloyds Banking Group plc’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Lloyds Banking Group plc and The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lloyds Banking Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc 0.00% 3.3% 0.2%

Risk & Volatility

Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1.02 beta, while its volatility is 2.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc’s 2.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.02 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Lloyds Banking Group plc and The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lloyds Banking Group plc 0 0 1 3.00 The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.7% of Lloyds Banking Group plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.5% of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 81.3% of Lloyds Banking Group plc shares. Competitively, The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc has 68.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lloyds Banking Group plc -2.51% -8.8% 5.42% 1.3% -14.09% 21.48% The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc -3.54% -14.18% -4.62% -10.06% -25.59% 7.16%

For the past year Lloyds Banking Group plc’s stock price has bigger growth than The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc beats Lloyds Banking Group plc.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands to individual and business customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Consumer Finance, and Insurance. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, and mortgages to wealth and small business customers; and distributes insurance products, and a range of long-term savings and investment products. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, transactional banking, working capital management, risk management, and debt capital markets services, as well as private equity financing to various clients comprising small and medium-sized companies, mid-markets, corporates, and financial institutions. The Consumer Finance segment offers motor finance, credit cards, and unsecured personal loans with its European business to consumers and commercial customers. The Insurance segment provides long-term savings, and investment and money protection products, as well as home insurance, motor insurance, and life pension products. The company also provides personal and business loans. Lloyds Banking Group plc was founded in 1695 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.