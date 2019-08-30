Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LYG) Position Raised by Cambiar Investors Llc; Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Stock Declined While Prescott Group Capital Management Boosted Position by $6.59 Million

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LYG) by 11.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 4.41 million shares as the company’s stock declined 20.92% . The institutional investor held 43.88M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.86 million, up from 39.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Lloyds Banking Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.38. About 5.37 million shares traded or 6.60% up from the average. Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) has declined 22.36% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.36% the S&P500. Some Historical LYG News: 17/04/2018 – LLOYDS COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen’s desperate heartbreak over Lloyds; 27/03/2018 – Judge orders Lloyds to pay share awards to former executives; 23/04/2018 – TSB Bank Hit by Technical Issues in Lloyds IT Separation; 25/04/2018 – Lloyds Banking Group 1Q Impairments GBP258 Mln; 03/04/2018 – 38EJ: LLOYDS BANK PLC: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 28/03/2018 – Bank of England reassures finance companies on Brexit transition deal; 24/05/2018 – LLOYDS HOLDERS VOTE 20.78% AGAINST PAY REPORT; 13/03/2018 – Lloyds Bank PLC : Annual Financial Report; 15/05/2018 – TSB snubbed Lloyds help in fixing £50m IT debacle

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) by 411.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 140,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.84% . The hedge fund held 174,194 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34 million, up from 34,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $40.05. About 293,359 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 44.89% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q Rev $616.2M; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q Rev $630M-$650M; 29/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 Nu Skin Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q REV. $616.2M, EST. $563.8M; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q EPS 64c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nu Skin Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUS); 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY SHR $0.64

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42 billion and $4.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 14,330 shares to 284,092 shares, valued at $27.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 5,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 359,045 shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $488.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skechers U S A Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 20,000 shares to 51,100 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marchex Inc (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 127,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,888 shares, and cut its stake in Destination Xl Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG).