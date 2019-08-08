Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LYG) Holder Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Lifted Position by $587,139 as Stock Value Declined; Sg Capital Management Has Lowered Holding in Mastec (Put) (MTZ) by $14.40 Million as Share Value Rose

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LYG) by 11.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 195,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.92% . The institutional investor held 1.83 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87M, up from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lloyds Banking Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.63B market cap company. It closed at $2.42 lastly. It is down 22.36% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.36% the S&P500. Some Historical LYG News: 18/05/2018 – Lloyds faces possible shareholder revolt over pay; 28/03/2018 – Bank of England reassures finance companies on Brexit transition deal; 25/04/2018 – Lloyds Banking Group 1Q Impairments GBP258 Mln; 29/03/2018 – Claims dropped against Lloyds, PwC over small business treatment; 12/04/2018 – Lloyds Is Said to Boost Algos at FX Desk in London by 2019; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Lloyds ordered to pay bonus to ex-CEO Eric Daniels- FT; 18/05/2018 – Barclays to sell on $5 bln Irish loan book as mortgage securitisation returns; 04/05/2018 – LLOYDS STEELS INDUSTRIES LTD LSIL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 633.7 MLN RUPEES VS 394.4 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – Sabadell CEO expects TBS to return to normality by next week; 16/04/2018 – INDIA’S LLOYDS METALS AND ENERGY LTD LYMT.BO – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 99.1 MLN RUPEES VS 47 MLN RUPEES YR AGO

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (Put) (MTZ) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $60.53. About 164,357 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 15/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MasTec; 19/04/2018 – DJ MasTec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTZ); 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 07/05/2018 – MasTec at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85B and $4.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etsy Inc by 7,064 shares to 35,333 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,308 shares, and cut its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR).

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20M and $547.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 288,443 shares to 529,684 shares, valued at $17.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Commercial Bank holds 0.01% or 528 shares in its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.02% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) or 7,200 shares. 53,883 are owned by Profit Investment Management Limited Liability Corp. Regions Financial, Alabama-based fund reported 9,127 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Company reported 58,383 shares. American invested 0.03% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Zacks Investment Mgmt owns 33,876 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 659,634 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Advsr Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 36,857 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 13,000 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Cortina Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 1.06% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.02% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Sg Americas Securities, New York-based fund reported 88,751 shares. Capital Fund Management invested 0% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).