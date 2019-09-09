Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital; Zafgen, Inc. (ZFGN) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zafgen has $8 highest and $0.7800 lowest target. $4.93’s average target is 646.97% above currents $0.66 stock price. Zafgen had 6 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Wedbush. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by JMP Securities. The stock of Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Friday, September 6. See Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) latest ratings:

06/09/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $6.0000 New Target: $0.7800 Downgrade

05/09/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Old Rating: Market Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Roth Capital

12/03/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Buy New Target: $6 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $8 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $6 Maintain

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) stock had its Buy Rating reiterated by stock research analysts at Shore Capital in analysts report revealed to investors and clients on 9 September.

The stock increased 0.28% or GBX 0.14 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 50.18. About 259.76 million shares traded or 48.18% up from the average. Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) has 0.00% since September 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands to individual and business clients in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company has market cap of 35.03 billion GBP. The firm operates through four divisions: Retail, Commercial Banking, Consumer Finance, and Insurance. It has a 9.47 P/E ratio. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, and mortgages to wealth and small business customers; and distributes insurance products, and a range of long-term savings and investment products.

Among 5 analysts covering Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has GBX 80 highest and GBX 52 lowest target. GBX 59.60’s average target is 18.77% above currents GBX 50.18 stock price. Lloyds Banking Group PLC had 32 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Tuesday, May 7. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 15 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, August 15 by HSBC. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, May 23. JP Morgan downgraded Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) rating on Tuesday, July 16. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and GBX 70 target. The stock of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, June 10 by Barclays Capital. Deutsche Bank downgraded it to “Hold” rating and GBX 55 target in Friday, September 6 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, June 6 by Morgan Stanley. HSBC maintained Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) on Thursday, June 13 with “Hold” rating.

More notable recent Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Lloyds Banking Group plc’s (LON:LLOY) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 24% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Saying About Lloyds Banking Group plc’s (LON:LLOY) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

The stock decreased 5.20% or $0.0362 during the last trading session, reaching $0.66. About 722,158 shares traded or 51.73% up from the average. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 91.17% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 24/05/2018 – Zafgen Short-Interest Ratio Rises 216% to 12 Days; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Zafgen; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zafgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZFGN); 01/05/2018 – Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 06/03/2018 – ZAFGEN: INTERIM DATA SHOW ZGN-1061 ‘SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED’; 30/05/2018 – ZAFGEN, INC. EXPANDS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF BRIAN MCVEIGH AS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – ZAFGEN – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES BALANCE WILL BE GREATER THAN $40 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 28/05/2018 – Zafgen Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 30; 06/03/2018 – Zafgen 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 30/05/2018 – Zafgen at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The company has market cap of $24.66 million. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. It currently has negative earnings.