Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) Had Its Target Price per Share Lowered by 6.67% at UBS to GBX 70.00; Highland Capital Management LP Has Lifted Fortinet (FTNT) Stake By $634,950

Highland Capital Management Lp increased Fortinet Inc (FTNT) stake by 4.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highland Capital Management Lp acquired 7,650 shares as Fortinet Inc (FTNT)'s stock declined 12.60%. The Highland Capital Management Lp holds 162,675 shares with $13.66M value, up from 155,025 last quarter. Fortinet Inc now has $13.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.58% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $80.31. About 1.76 million shares traded or 11.89% up from the average. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500.

In a research note issued to clients by UBS on 1 August, Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) had its price target decreased to GBX 70.00. The firm at present has “Buy” rating on the stock.

More notable recent Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What Are Analysts Saying About Lloyds Banking Group plc's (LON:LLOY) Future? – Yahoo Finance" on July 30, 2019

The stock decreased 1.11% or GBX 0.59 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 52.74. About 42.18M shares traded. Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 8 analysts covering Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Lloyds Banking Group has GBX 83 highest and GBX 54 lowest target. GBX 65.75’s average target is 24.67% above currents GBX 52.74 stock price. Lloyds Banking Group had 34 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Goldman Sachs. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 64 target in Thursday, February 21 report. Berenberg maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 60 target in Monday, February 25 report. Credit Suisse maintained Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) on Monday, March 4 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Tuesday, February 5. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, July 16 by JP Morgan. On Tuesday, February 5 the stock rating was initiated by Numis Securities with “Hold”. On Tuesday, May 7 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, May 23. On Thursday, June 6 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands to individual and business clients in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company has market cap of 37.16 billion GBP. The firm operates through four divisions: Retail, Commercial Banking, Consumer Finance, and Insurance. It has a 9.59 P/E ratio. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, and mortgages to wealth and small business customers; and distributes insurance products, and a range of long-term savings and investment products.

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Fortinet (FTNT) to Report Q2 Earnings: What Lies in Store? – Nasdaq" on July 29, 2019

Among 4 analysts covering Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Fortinet had 12 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, February 8 by First Analysis. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Stifel Nicolaus. J.P. Morgan upgraded Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) rating on Monday, June 24. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $93 target. The stock of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) earned “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 26.

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased Fortinet Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:FTNT) stake by 135,025 shares to 20,000 valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Automatic Data Processing In (Put) (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 21,000 shares and now owns 17,000 shares. Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) was reduced too.