Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank; 3 Analysts Are Bullish The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bank of Nova Scotia had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. Desjardins Securities maintained the shares of BNS in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by IBC on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, February 26. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, February 26. See The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) latest ratings:

26/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $82 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold New Target: $76 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold New Target: $81 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $81 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $78 Maintain

Today, Wednesday, 24 July, Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) stock “Buy” was maintained at Deutsche Bank in a research report.

The stock decreased 0.05% or GBX 0.03 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 56.97. About 130.60 million shares traded. Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) has 0.00% since July 24, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands to individual and business clients in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company has market cap of 40.19 billion GBP. The firm operates through four divisions: Retail, Commercial Banking, Consumer Finance, and Insurance. It has a 10.36 P/E ratio. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, and mortgages to wealth and small business customers; and distributes insurance products, and a range of long-term savings and investment products.

Among 9 analysts covering Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has GBX 84 highest and GBX 54 lowest target. GBX 66.78’s average target is 17.22% above currents GBX 56.97 stock price. Lloyds Banking Group PLC had 32 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, March 12 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 13 by HSBC. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, January 30 by Barclays Capital. RBC Capital Markets maintained Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) on Tuesday, February 5 with “Outperform” rating. JP Morgan downgraded Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) rating on Tuesday, July 16. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and GBX 70 target. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 64 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 6. The stock of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 4. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, January 25 with “Outperform”.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $84.99 billion. It offers financial advice, solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit cards, checking and saving accounts, credit cards, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance products to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses comprising automotive dealers and their customers. It has a 10.5 P/E ratio. The firm also provides a suite of investment and wealth management advice, services, products, and solutions to customers, as well as advisors.

