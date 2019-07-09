Lkq (LKQ) Valuation Rose While Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Holding; United American Securities Holding in Mastercard Cl A Com (MA) Lowered by $1.84 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 18.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 92,080 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 113,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $26.13. About 2.33 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp; 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com (MA) by 35.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 7,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,265 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, down from 22,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $271.23. About 2.22 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 6.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.61 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $204.10 million for 10.05 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.07% EPS growth.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43 million and $562.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 24,595 shares to 389,063 shares, valued at $13.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86 billion for 37.26 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.