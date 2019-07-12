Lkq (LKQ) Valuation Rose While Incline Global Management Trimmed Holding; Grupo Aeroportuario Del Surest (ASR) Holder Investec Asset Management North America Has Cut Stake as Valuation Declined

Incline Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc sold 39,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.73M, down from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $26.75. About 891,656 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Surest (ASR) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 6,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,588 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.29 million, down from 70,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Surest for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $162.46. About 54,701 shares traded. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) has declined 5.16% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ASR News: 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q OPER INCOME MXN2.20B, EST. MXN1.99B (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for April 2018; 05/04/2018 – Asur Total Airports Passenger Traffic Rose 5.3% Y/y in March; 17/04/2018 – AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE ASURB.MX : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 365 PESOS FROM 361 PESOS; 05/04/2018 – ASUR MARCH PASSENGER TRAFFIC INCREASED 5.3% YOY; 26/04/2018 – ASUR SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE MXN6.78 CASH DIVIDEND; 06/03/2018 – Asur Total Airports Passenger Traffic Rose 1.5% Y/y in Feb; 05/04/2018 – CORRECTION: ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for March 2018; 05/04/2018 – Asur Airports Passenger Traffic +4.8% Y/y in March (Correct); 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q18 Passenger Traffic Increased 9.3% YoY in Mexico and Declined 19.2% in San Juan, Puerto Rico and 5.2% in Colombia

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $260,456 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aurora Counsel stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Greenleaf Tru invested in 21,018 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Private Trust Company Na stated it has 23,002 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd reported 1.32% stake. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.04% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 13,762 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments, a Nebraska-based fund reported 154 shares. D E Shaw & owns 0.06% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 1.55 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards accumulated 4,598 shares. Northern Trust invested in 0.03% or 3.66 million shares. Trust Com Of Oklahoma holds 11,478 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Epoch Investment Partners has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). First Personal Serv has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). First Bancorp Of Omaha accumulated 195,655 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com has 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru reported 1.26 million shares.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 6.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.61 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $204.70 million for 10.29 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.07% EPS growth.

