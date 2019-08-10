Lkq (LKQ) Valuation Declined While New Mountain Vantage Advisers Lifted Position by $4.87 Million; Capwealth Advisors Cut Its Holding in Carnival Paired Ctf (CCL) as Share Price Declined

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 174,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 2.59M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.42 million, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $25.44. About 1.28M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf (CCL) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 10,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 263,723 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.38M, down from 274,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $46. About 3.43 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 13/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO AN INCREASE IN REVENUE FROM PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT BUSINESS BY NOT LESS THAN 40%; 15/03/2018 – Carnival Corporation & plc To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter Earnings; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY REVENUE HK$2.19B; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 13/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd; 06/03/2018 – Highly Acclaimed Singer And Actress Elaine Paige Named Godmother Of New Seabourn Ovation; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL 1Q REV. $4.2B, EST. $4.11B; 13/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS PROFIT TO INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY BY APPROXIMATELY 8 TIMES FOR FY; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – WANG CHUNNIN RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W had bought 22,050 shares worth $997,267 on Tuesday, June 25.

Analysts await Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81 billion for 4.55 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Carnival Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93M and $652.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co Disney Com (NYSE:DIS) by 7,119 shares to 61,305 shares, valued at $6.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Freddie Mac 6.02 Pfd Pfd Ser X (FMCKL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price has invested 0.22% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Daiwa Sb Limited owns 72,940 shares. Moreover, Duff Phelps Invest has 0.06% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 80,301 shares. First Republic Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Cadence Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). 40,862 were accumulated by Cap Finance Advisers Ltd. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Moreover, Natixis Advisors LP has 0.15% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Brown Brothers Harriman And accumulated 980 shares. Cordasco Networks owns 100 shares. 75,504 are held by Utah Retirement. Icon Advisers holds 0.06% or 11,112 shares. Axa has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). New England Rech stated it has 1.18% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Optimum Inv Advisors holds 8,498 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Services Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). First Personal Services holds 0.02% or 2,683 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has 349 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Fulton State Bank Na has invested 0.07% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Andra Ap has invested 0.15% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Atria Invs Limited Liability Company owns 24,175 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Clarkston Partners Limited Liability, a Michigan-based fund reported 118,165 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP reported 253,743 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.03% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). California-based Rbf Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.5% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Incline Glob Mgmt Lc holds 6.57% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 1.15M shares. Paloma Mngmt stated it has 27,661 shares. Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd Company, Michigan-based fund reported 171,860 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has invested 0.04% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44 billion and $855.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,968 shares to 37,392 shares, valued at $44.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 493,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.39M shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp New.