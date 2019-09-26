Lkq (LKQ) Stock Price Declined While Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $7.87 Million; Thor Inds (THO) Shareholder Atlanta Capital Group Has Raised Its Holding by $654,414 as Stock Value Declined

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 168.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 11,283 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 17,990 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05M, up from 6,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.91% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.2. About 720,014 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS; 14/03/2018 – The Wrap: `Thor: Ragnarok’ Director Taika Waititi to Play Imaginary Hitler in `Jojo Rabbit’; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING: TO FOCUS ON TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 08/03/2018 – THOR HOLDER MELVIN CAPITAL REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE; 19/03/2018 – Thor Mining 1H Pretax Loss Widens; Kapunda Resource Analysis Positive; 02/05/2018 – Thor Mining Says Bonya Project Test Results Encouraging; 15/03/2018 – Thor Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-DRILLING APPROVAL GRANTED FOR CU-PB-ZN TARGET AT THOR, WA-VMS.AX; 22/04/2018 – “Infinity War” stands to benefit from a string of surprisingly strong Marvel Studios hits, including “Black Panther” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 23.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 302,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 990,932 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.37 million, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $31.47. About 1.37M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold THO shares while 107 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.30% more from 46.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 55,062 shares. Sprott Inc has invested 2.08% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Utah Retirement holds 9,877 shares. 350,639 are held by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Sit Invest Assoc reported 16,425 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Reinhart owns 430,883 shares for 2.22% of their portfolio. Whittier Trust Communication invested in 0% or 2,270 shares. Thb Asset Mngmt reported 11,286 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 21,234 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Limited Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Voya Investment Limited Com has 9,388 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd Com reported 127,939 shares. Citigroup reported 13,183 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Pa stated it has 17,923 shares. 17,103 are owned by Franklin Resource.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $202,880 activity.

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “THOR Industries Announces National Forest Foundation Multi-Year Partnership – PRNewswire” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “We Think Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Thor Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Once More, Beat The Drum For Thor – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $745.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Janus Detroit Str Tr by 10,650 shares to 45,778 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,179 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,825 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $178.74M for 13.56 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Consumer – Top 5 Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Tocagen Falls On Failed Late-Stage Brain Cancer Study; Sintx Technologies Shares Jump – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Don’t Sell LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Yelp, LKQ, and Azul Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold LKQ shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Steadfast Cap Lp has invested 0.48% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Fulton Bankshares Na invested in 37,898 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Oppenheimer reported 63,187 shares. Epoch Invest Prns Inc has 154,294 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Bank Of reported 33,407 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Co accumulated 443,025 shares. Metropolitan Life New York reported 0.02% stake. Tompkins Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 17,396 were reported by Hrt Financial Limited Liability. 70,313 are held by Allstate Corporation. Cibc Bank & Trust Usa reported 39,620 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 430,881 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 223,376 shares. Assetmark Inc reported 0% stake. Renaissance Technology Limited owns 171,360 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.