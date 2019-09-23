Lkq (LKQ) Stake Maintained by Park West Asset Management Llc; As Synopsys (SNPS) Market Valuation Rose, Contravisory Investment Management Has Decreased Holding

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 3,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 59,969 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.72M, down from 63,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $137.4. About 495,699 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Accelerates Development of Renesas R-Car V3H SoC that Achieves Cutting-edge Computer Vision; 09/05/2018 – Synopsys Announces Earnings Release Date for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 03/05/2018 – Cambricon Selects Synopsys HAPS for Next-Generation Artificial Intelligence Processor Product; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys Acquires Silicon and Beyond Private Limited to Expand High-Speed SerDes IP Portfolio; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Adj EPS $3.76-Adj EPS $3.83; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys and Industry Technologists to Address the Path to 2-nm SoC Design; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS BEGINS $165M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $3.07 BLN TO $3.1 BLN; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $3.76 TO $3.83; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Achronix to Exhibit FPGA and eFPGA Portfolio at GOMACTech Conference and Exhibition

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 40.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 570,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.56M, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $31.91. About 1.61 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on December, 4. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 56.02% or $0.93 from last year’s $1.66 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $109.29M for 47.05 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold SNPS shares while 155 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 131.71 million shares or 1.63% less from 133.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 422 shares. Cipher LP stated it has 0.09% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Paloma Prns Management holds 14,756 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 2,095 were accumulated by Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Liability. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Putnam holds 0.01% or 24,039 shares. Oppenheimer And Com reported 41,106 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 0.05% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 9,040 shares. Contravisory Investment Mngmt holds 2.98% or 59,969 shares in its portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 494,759 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advsr invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Huntington Savings Bank holds 1,100 shares. Egerton Capital (Uk) Llp holds 0.91% or 965,031 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 28,908 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $258.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 44,982 shares to 45,565 shares, valued at $6.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 38,095 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold LKQ shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Alabama-based Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.02% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Strs Ohio has invested 0.03% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Grp One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Kornitzer Management Incorporated Ks accumulated 926,725 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Daiwa Gru invested in 0% or 12,418 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 4.33M shares. Nomura Asset has 0.01% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 56,230 shares. Loews Corporation has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 366 are held by Hexavest Inc. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Vanguard Incorporated owns 32.05M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gradient Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Johnson Invest Counsel owns 59,600 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Fosun reported 0.07% stake. World Invsts has 0.05% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 8.79 million shares.