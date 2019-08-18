Lkq (LKQ) Shares Declined While Steadfast Capital Management LP Lowered Position; Continental Resources (CLR) Holder Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $1.01 Million as Market Value Declined

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) by 8.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 23,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The hedge fund held 243,863 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.92M, down from 266,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $29.77. About 1.95 million shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 29/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES REPORTS FORTHCOMING DEPARTURE OF JIM GALL; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – STARTED CONSTRUCTION OF CRUDE OIL PIPELINE EXTENSION LINKING CORE OF MERGE PLAY TO SCOOP PIPELINE ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N PRESIDENT JACK STARK SAYS OIL WELLS IN NORTH DAKOTA’S BAKKEN ‘ARE PRODUCING AT UNPRECEDENTED LEVELS’; 20/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : MORGAN STANLEY NAMES CO TOP PICK IN OIL & GAS EXPLORATION IN NORTH AMERICA; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – MERGE PIPELINE WILL BE PLACED INTO OPERATION IN APRIL 2018; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO says his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 06/03/2018 – STARK: CONTINENTAL SEEING SAND LOGISTIC ISSUES; 10/03/2018 – Continental Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources’ Harold Hamm credits OPEC for boosting oil prices

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 25.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 1.19 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 3.55M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.88 million, down from 4.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.99% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $25.57. About 2.85M shares traded or 7.24% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $188.01M for 10.48 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.15% negative EPS growth.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17 billion and $6.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 154,099 shares to 2.58M shares, valued at $292.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.61 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 4.16M shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank owns 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 390 shares. Swiss Natl Bank stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Ftb Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Sun Life Incorporated has 537 shares. Hound Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 5.52% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Brown Advisory Inc owns 100,180 shares. First Tru Advisors Lp accumulated 650,140 shares. Cna Financial Corp owns 0.6% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 100,000 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Com holds 8,176 shares. 4.41M were reported by Capital Rech. Montag A And Assocs reported 61,400 shares stake. Morgan Stanley owns 427,216 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rbf Cap Llc has invested 0.5% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $16.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 352,597 shares to 7.92M shares, valued at $541.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pdc Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 34,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $78.84 million activity. McNabb John T II bought $39,880 worth of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) on Wednesday, June 5.

