Lkq (LKQ) Shares Declined While Quantum Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $7.84 Million; As Walt Disney Company/The (DIS) Valuation Rose, Holder Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Lowered Its Stake by $748,515

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 35.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 301,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 540,272 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.38M, down from 841,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $30.51. About 1.03M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company/The (DIS) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 5,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 36,816 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14 million, down from 42,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Walt Disney Company/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – CHAPEK SERVED AS CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY PARKS AND RESORTS, SINCE 2015; 19/04/2018 – Variety: Jesse Plemons Lands Villain Role Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s `Jungle Cruise’; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.96 billion for 30.16 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $177.52M for 13.15 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

